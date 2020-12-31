Real support

I was very satisfied to read in the Times of Malta (December 12) the good news about a pilot pro­ject aimed at supporting expectant parents during and after pregnancy. The programme is designed to fit principally the particular needs of pregnant women and offer help to those with signs of anxiety or depression. Fathers will also be screened as they too can be subject to the same issues.

The screening and much-required guidance and support will be given during the expecting mother’s visits to hospital and even after birth, until the baby is between five and six weeks old, with home visits by a midwife.

The intention is to offer all necessary support, and although some of the objectives are already being addressed by our health department, the proposed programme will have added value and be more effective.

It will also serve as encouragement and a reference point to the various NGOs dedicated to the same mission. Moreover, it will enforce positive parenthood and better communication within the family circle. It is indeed an intelligent, professional and social project which translates the meaning of solidarity into practice and serves to encourage parents in appreciating their noble, sacred and unique role as guardians of their own children.

This project reminds me of the proposal by Deo Debattista who, in the Times of Malta of May 7, called on the government to set up pro-life clinics, not only to support pregnant women but also to encourage them to safeguard their unborn children. I think his call has not fallen on deaf ears as the latest project will contribute to the same aim. However, I believe that his original proposal remains valid.

Finally, I must congratulate and express my appreciation to Family Minister Michael Falzon, and all those involved in launching this project, which is important and really necessary. I am sure it will be a success.

Carmel Vella – Mellieħa

Murder inquiry

Protestors outside the law courts in Valletta. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Two of Daphne Caruana Gali­zia’s children, Matthew and Paul, decided to comment on Joseph Muscat’s testimony at the same time that Muscat was actually testifying. Of course, they didn’t like what they heard because Muscat had blown up to smithereens a number of the false stories which had been circulated not just locally but also in the foreign media.

They said that Muscat’s testimony was intended to undermine the credibility of the public inquiry. Had this been the case at least one of the judges would certainly have said something in this sense. But none of the judges said anything.

Another thing that I noted is that other “theatrical acts” were put up by a few Daphne Caruana Galizia disciples. They carried some placards and jeered Muscat – who played a very important part for the perpetrators of Caruana Galizia’s murder to be arraigned and they are awaiting justice to be done – on his way to the courts. But these same protesters never thought of putting up a similar “show” whenever either the alleged killers or the alleged mastermind of Caruana Galizia’s murder were taken to court.

May I end this letter by humbly suggesting to the board of inquiry set up to inquire if the state could have prevented Caruana Galizia’s murder, to ask themselves the following before writing their report:

Is it possible that Caruana Galizia and her family were unaware of the grave risk Daphne was taking when posting stories about hardened criminals? If they were unaware, how can they then point their fingers at the state when they knew that police protection had been refused?

If, on the other hand, both Daphne and her family were very aware of such a great risk, especially when she had posted that she had received, at least, “threats from Delia’s rabble”, why did they not take any measures to mini­mise the threat as much as possible ‒ such as making sure Daphne’s car was never left parked on the street at night?

Eddy Privitera – Mosta

Snail mail

I decided to post my wife’s birthday card instead of handing it to her.

Posted at Xagħra post office, September 2019… still waiting.

It’s only one kilometre.

Kevin Hodkin – Xagħra

