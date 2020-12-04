No credibility

I never had any doubt that those so-called NGOs, Repubblika and OccupyJustice, were not genuine NGOs at all but were just front organisations for the former PN “rebels” who have now taken over the PN, even managing to put one of their own, Bernard Grech, as the new supposed leader. Grech knows that he has to toe the line set by Repubblika and OccupyJustice to whom he owes his appointment.

That Repubblika and OccupyJustice are simply PN front organisations was even more exposed when Malta Today broke the story about Jason Azzopardi’s free accommodation at the Tel Aviv Hilton Hotel. The ‘gift’ was given to him by Ray Fenech of Tumas Group, a company in which the alleged mastermind of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, Yorgen Fenech, was a director. Although Azzopardi denied he had ever received any gifts from the Tumas Group, when Saviour Balzan had asked him a direct question, he later admitted that his Tel Aviv accommodation had been paid for by Tumas Group.

Amazingly, this so-called NGO Repubblika, which boasts of its “fight against corruption” by politicians, had not stated a single word about this scandal. But when a story broke about a holiday which Joseph Muscat and Edward Zammit Lewis, accompanied by their wives, had in France in 2014 at a hotel owned by the same Tumas Group, when both Muscat and Zammit Lewis categorically stated that they had not received any freebies for that holiday, Repubblika issued a statement in which they cast doubts about Muscat and Zammit Lewis. As for Azzopardi, Repubblika said the latter should have avoided the “blackmail attempt” of Tumas Group, when the company paid for his hotel accommodation!

Any wonder why Manwel Delia and his Repubblika have lost all credibility, if they ever had any?

Eddy Privitera – Mosta

Leading the way

Malta is showing the way to the rest of Europe and beyond. Led by Christine Firman and her excellent team of dyslexia professionals (SpLD Malta), the fire of educational revolution is being stoked.

The Dyslexia Friendly Schools Campaign refreshes the hearts of educators around the world. Its aim is to create a positive educational experience for all students: with/without dyslexia. The benefits will not only be felt by those lucky pupils in these dynamic schools but also by the wider Maltese community in the future.

The radical concept, that schools can be places of effective learning for children with dyslexia, in 2020, should be warmly supported and celebrated. Well done to the schools, parents, teachers and communities involved.

A massive thumbs up from the Dyslexia Institute UK and, hopefully, Malta’s lead will be followed by other countries in bringing about dyslexia-friendly schools to their students.

Well done Christine and her hard-working, dedicated team.

Roger Broadbent – director, Dyslexia Institute UK

