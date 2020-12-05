Persons of trust

I refer to the Times of Malta’s editorial “Shady ‘persons of trust’ appointments” featured on December 2.

It is incorrect to state that the number of persons of trust is unknown. It has been publicly stated on numerous occasions that the number is very similar to that of previous administrations – 650. However, back then, the number of ministries was far less than at present. In comparison, therefore, this represents a decrease, not an increase in number.

Under previous administrations, the position of person of trust was regulated merely through some scanty verses in a manual and through a short circular.

Nowadays, there is a manual listing all types of persons of trust that can be engaged, their remuneration and the total number of each category. Moreover, there is a manual on the procedure to be used, what contracts are to be drawn up and what form these may take through appropriate templates, with each case being the same across every category.

Therefore, it is also incorrect to state that the system has been abused since existing regulation is without precedent. Certainly these regulations do not and will not cater for the eventuality of engaging a person of trust and appoint the same person to a ministerial position bypassing the constitutional requirement that a minister should be appointed from among members of the Chamber of Deputies. Such is abuse of a system.

It is also untrue that, according to the proposed legislation in parliament, persons of trust will not fall under the code of ethics governing public employees. The code of ethics forming part of the Public Administration Act affects both government board directors, and public employees and officials.

To compare persons of trust with public officers muddles the real state of things, since the constitution identifies in detail what a public officer is, and the way he is appointed. Not only is a person of trust not a public officer but the former is not even appointed through the same procedure and does not even have a similar indefinite contract of employment like that of a public officer.

A person of trust begins, and terminates, his duties alongside his minister. The arguments mentioned in the editorial are identical to the arguments made by the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life on the legislation currently being discussed. It will provide the definitions and legal authority to the regulations governing persons of trust, however, these arguments have already been addressed both in writing to the Commission for Public Life and during the second reading of the bill in question.

One is sure that the Commissioner for Standards is well-aware of these arguments and existing differences, as his same office makes use of positions of trust.

Paul Azzopardi – Director of Information, Valletta

Learning how to think, cope

Can you thoroughly concentrate for a prolonged period of time? Are you mindful when performing your tasks during the day? More importantly, can you effectively control your emotions?

The word ‘emotion’ derives from the latin word emuovere, which actually means ‘to disturb’. Emotions are disturbances in the body, a sort of sub-conscious reaction that triggers body sensations and mind activity. Most of these emotions can be unpleasant and distressful, provoking a reaction that is likely to be exaggerated, irrational and, sometimes, absurd.

Our educational system provides to teach students a myriad of different academic subjects but does it really address their psychological development at optimal levels? Are the students being adequately groomed in the arts of self-acceptance, self-control and rational behaviour?

Is psychological development being given its pride of place or, on the contrary, is it being deprived of its centrality, diminished instead to a sort of peripheral and fringe subject?

Without adequate cognitive skills, a good student can succumb to the pressure of an exam, to the uncertainties of youth and to the expectations of today’s ever-demanding world.

Our educators should elevate the psychological development of students, at least at par with the other core academic subjects and, hence, provide a more holistic model of educative formation. The ability of concentration and self-observation and the science of mindfulness may be instrumental in reaching this goal.

Our ingrained way of thinking, reacting and behaving can effectively be enhanced through adequate teaching, so our children, and ,indeed, ourselves, can be better prepared to weather the inevitable storms in life.

Jason Grech – Victoria

