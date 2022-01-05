The main reasons for murder

Is there a connection between consumption of hashish (cannabis) and assassination, John Anthony Zammit asks (December 31)? The short answer is no, if one is seeking an explanation for murder.

The reasons for murder are mainly anger, jealousy, hate, passion, stealing, eliminating the source of seriously compromising information, religious and political fanaticism and a deranged mind.

Zammit seemed to make a case for the use of cannabis, in certain parts of the world, to “dull the senses” before committing murder or suicide. In other parts of the world, alcohol would be used for such purposes – the Brits may call it “Dutch courage”.

In other recent contributions, some have wondered whether recreational cannabis might render smokers dangerously unfit for work next day. The same could be said for alcoholic indulgence. In some fatal road accidents early in morning, persistent high blood alcohols have been found in drivers from alcohol consumed the evening before.

One could also start worrying about the mental fitness of workers and drivers with anti-anxiety and anti-depression pharmaceutic drugs in their bloodstream.

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – Attard

Children’s party on the Ark Royal

Sarah Carabott’s article about the party for children on the HMS Ark Royal brought back fond memories for me, as the main entertainer on that day was Gaetano Buttigieg (better known as Gaetano Kanta, right), and I accompanied him on the accordion.

Edward Tagliaferro – Paola

Paranoid and delusional

It has been reported in this paper that the alleged suspect in the murder of Paulina Dembska was, as a result of his drug abuse, often paranoid and delusional.

It would be interesting to know if this abuse included the use of cannabis for recreational purposes.

Victor Pisani – Santa Luċija

Ethical standards

Daphne Caruana Galizia used to maintain that the public expects much higher ethical standards from the Nationalist Party than from the Labour Party.

Was she right?

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

El Adem air crash

Last October would have been the 60th anniversary of the El Adem RAF Hasting air crash that killed 15 soldiers of Malta Fortress Squadron.

From time to time, I think of it as it could have claimed the life of my dad. He had been OC Malta Fortress Squadron and was posted back to the UK a few months before the crash. He had taken Maltese troops to Libya for project work and training. My happy childhood in Malta could have ended very differently.

Doubtless, this tragic event still affects local families. It may be a comfort to them to know their men are still thought of.

When in Malta, I represent my late father, Major JSR Shave, visiting Pembroke military cemetery and the Mtarfa military cemetery, the burial place of his young brother.

Paul Shave – West Lothian, UK

