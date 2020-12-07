Clarifications on abortion

In her letter ‘Abortion misinformation’ (December 1), Isabel Stabile made some assertions that need clarifications.

She said: “Because of the influence of Stoicism, which did not view the foetus as a person...” We are interested in our law. The Maltese Criminal Code considers the foetus and embryo as persons, so much so that the sections on abortion are placed under the general heading: Of crimes against the person.

She wrote: “Abortion was practised on a regular basis among the poor, slaves as well as royal classes in Rome.” So, what? Shall we decriminalise abortion on that account? Two wrongs do not make a right.

In her last paragraph she declared: “Women are not tools for reproduction.” Who told her they are tools for reproduction? If you don’t want to become pregnant, do not put the cause for it. If you embrace the cause, embrace the effect as well.

And she continued: “Their bodily autonomy ….” By ‘their’ she was referring to women. Autonomy is the capacity to make an informed, uncoerced decision. A woman, whether pregnant or not, has autonomy but, like any other person’s autonomy, hers is limited as well.

In pregnancy the mother is not alone: she has at least another person in her. That other person has the right to live as much as she does.

A competent medical doctor strives to save human lives.

Joe Zammit – Paola

Worrying situation

The sustained high rate of COVID cases is very worrying. However, it is no surprise.

The amazingly high numbers of people (of all nationalities) who either do not wear masks or use them with the nose protruding is worrying.

In addition, smokers abuse the system as do cafes and pubs. I have given up asking people to comply. Malta will get what it deserves.

Alan Davies – St Paul’s Bay

Worthy citizen of the universe

I asked my mother to describe heaven and she replied: I wish I came here earlier. These were the last verses selected to conclude the tribute to Oliver Friggieri following the Mass in his memory celebrated at the splendid St John’s Co-Cathedral.

This extraordinary truly great man – whose works are a “monumental output by any measure and of the highest quality” it was very rightly noted in the excellent editorial of November 26 – believed in heaven and lived a life to be worthy of it. After, first and foremost, meeting the Creator, he must have been thrilled to meet his son who left this world so soon after he was welcomed to it.

In his elegy Mur Orqod Binti, his gentle love for his children is projected so strongly when comforting his daughter, Sara, for the loss of her brother, asking her not to wait any longer because he met Baby Jesus and took him with Him. If he is with Him I will ask Him and I will find him because Baby Jesus loves me and He will tell me where he is. A clear and, at the same time, profound expression of faith.

Mentioning this poem and my sister’s loss a couple of months prior to meeting him at an exhibition opening, brings to mind his eyes full of tears revealing his deep humanity.

Now his eyes will no longer be full of tears but he will fill heaven with his poetry.

St Paul must have already welcomed him with Pawlu ta’ Malta Oratorio, particularly with its sublime finale asking Paul to stay with us. In Friggieri’s words, the enthusiasm with which this oratorio has been repeatedly received is a proof that the roots of our identity are still strong. When one loves one’s country one loves the whole world. He was a worthy citizen of the universe, which is theocentric and not homocentric as he said in one of his last interviews referring to the COVID-19 pandemic as an unprecedented lesson in humility.

Being at one with nature, he even uses the flower as a symbol of humility and writes about the beautiful interwoven dry stonewalls as the dream of the worker and the cathedral of the field.

Thank you, Oliver, for endlessly loving this nation, enriching it with a priceless heritage, having a magical quality and your human values – a lesson for life.

Josephine Vella – Birkirkara

