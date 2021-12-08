From the online comments board

Hundreds of fines cancelled for politicians, businessmen, top LESA officials

It is very unfair for hard-working common people who do their job and obey the law, who pay their due taxes with integrity, to see that their hard-earned monies are being taken by the local council/s without ever issuing warnings or having a real chance of appeal. Without ever carrying out due diligence exercises by entities such as LESA.

The politicians, the business people mentioned in this tax evasion exercise should be made to pay their fines and LESA has to see how the racketeering system was working. This person should be removed from his/her role as he/she doesn’t deserve to represent us “the public”.

Just a side-thought: was this person given the job by any politician and so he/she was obliged to pardon offences? This is what happens when you have politicians who give jobs for votes. – James Borg

So a decent, law-abiding pensioner like me who pays all his taxes, paid a traffic fine recently, but others who are far better off don’t pay them. Since they have a record who avoided these fines they should be made to pay them, plus a hefty fine. That is the way forward if we want to get off the grey list. Otherwise we are just a corrupt country. Time will tell. – Robert Naudi

When caught, the corrupt should always be investigated and those responsible should be legally prosecuted. – Philip V

The corruption under this excuse of a PL ‘administration’ continues unabated and, yet, there are still thousands of blind lemmings that will repeatedly vote them in even if they are having their money stolen from them. – C. Cassar

Typical labour. No wonder the law of the jungle rules in Malta. This is happening not only with traffic fines but in all areas of law enforcement. – Scott Brown

Abuse of power should never be tolera­ted. So as much as the said warden should be disciplined, so should the politicians be named and shamed. We common mortals are made to pay every cent or end up either not having our driving licence renewed and/or get deductions of driving penalty points. – Benny Agius

Are we seriously pretending this is news? More importantly, what will be done about this news now that it is officially public? – M. Micallef

Nothing like this daily dose of corruption to get those gastric juices churning. The sad part is that I foresee a resignation and promotion somewhere else to keep the chap silent. – Winston Smith

“It is very unfair for the many hard-working wardens who do their jobs with integrity to see their work being undermined like this.” And what about the citizens who get fined and pay their dues?

A police investigation should take place; all these changed records should be listed, viewed and analysed, especially if they still have the picture attached.

LESA systems should keep duplicates of these records with any other information and the status changes of the so-called records. If this is not being done then it’s prone to data manipulation. – Jason Scerri

Two weights, two measures. – Jim Wightman

Yup... typical Malta... impunity at its best! The authorities, rather than setting the example and upholding the law, are the most corrupt bunch of them all. – E. Schembri

We are a land of brigands with an incredible ability to use networks to defy rules and regulations at the expense of national well-being. The outcome is all around to see. – JJ Micallef

But most people are blind and can’t see. That is the whole problem. – Mark Portelli

So motorists were right when they complained that LESA and some other people would totally disregard rules! Now we know why! – Anthony Pavia

