Pope: EU document on avoiding the term Christmas ‘is anachronistic’

The document – communication guidelines for European Union staff – was circulated by the office of EU Commissioner Helena Dalli. Go and hide Helena. You have shamed us all over the world. No wonder Robert Abela asked the pope not to come to Malta. – Joezborg

The Holy Father’s visit to Malta would have taken place in the course of this trip covering St Paul’s voyages. I wonder now whether the pope will ever visit Malta being told of our secularist mindset and the manoeuvring to draw his visit as near as possible to forthcoming elections. – V. Cauchi

The EU document goes much deeper than merely proposing some language changes. It strikes at the heart of European values which owe their origin to Christianity. If implemented, the proposals would be an attempt to dictate from above what we should think and say about matters which are very close to our hearts and which have helped shape European culture with its identity and diversity over more than a millennium.

The pope is more than right in his warning to those who are intent on dechristianising Europe. Long live Christmas, a source of light in this dark world of unbridled dehumanising secularism. May those who make use of the pretext of globalisation see the light of day and respond positively to the pope’s appeal. – Emanuel Cilia Debono

Helena Dalli needs to be fired and replaced ASAP. She was not fit for local politics and is now making a fool out of herself and her country at EU level. – Drin Zerafa

Well said Pope Francis. Equity is not achieved by whitewashing history or eradicating traditions and beliefs. Merry Christmas Helena Dalli. – Jean K. Soler

Why is everyone afraid of secularism? Respect to Helena Dalli for bringing this up! If you want to live your religion, go ahead and live your religion, no one is stopping you; if your faith is based on the happy Christmases, then I’m sorry to say that your faith is baseless. No wonder the PN is doing so badly in the surveys! – Joseph Martin

Ladies and gentlemen, have a happy Christmas! – Maurice Caruana

Doctors issue ultimatum over directives on drawing of blood

A missed blood test is a missed opportunity to detect life-threatening disease early enough for it to be treatable. It could easily lead to fatalities down the line. So I expect several criminal negligence and manslaughter cases instituted against those responsible of this situation. – Andrew Busuttil

The institutions are clearly not working. No amount of ministerial lies will make it invisible any more. – James McIntosh

I am disgusted as a taxpayer to see how MUMN keeps on creating issues to us citizens on things that matter to them. Why should the health of an innocent individual be put at stake? It is about time that MUMN officials be personally held liable for such directives. I have no issue for a union to fight for improved working conditions for its members but it is unacceptable that we innocent citizens be put at risk. This is not acceptable. – J. Borg

Young doctors have to do their own work plus theirs! You call that just? Do you know phlebotomists do not have the same responsibility doctors have and yet they get paid the same hourly rate as them? Is that just? – Natalie de Gray

I always believed the health of patients came first for doctors. Isn’t a directive to deny blood tests to patients a “danger” to patients, since such tests may indicate the existence of some fatal disease? – Eddy Privitera

The doctors’ and nurses’ union must know that there is money only for corrupt deals. For such deals the Abela government throws more money at them. – A. Caruana

It seems that healthcare professionals have forgotten what Florence Nightingale once said: “The hospital must do the patient no harm.” If blood tests are not carried out, it may take longer to say whether the patient has deteriorated or not. – Maria Navarro