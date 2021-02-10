From the online comments board

Woman wants to feel safe in her own home

The architects are either being economical with the truth, are incompetent or both.

Anyone who lives in old houses knows that strong vibrations from machinery as well as firework petards cause irreparable damage by shock erosion of the loose binding between the fragile structure. In addition, vibrational analyses may confirm that the vibrations are resonating close to the natural frequency of vibration in the house.

The building will then vibrate itself loose to destruction. It’s not cement but compacted clay and soil.

It’s an accident waiting to happen.

Ms Hall… get out of that house.

This is violence and there is no-one in authority to turn to. – Matthew Joslin

This is just sheer heartless development. Claiming that this hole or that well was there does not mean that digging near it, to the extent that a gaping side hole is created or discovered, is safe; (it) is irresponsible.

I have no university degree in engineering or architecture but I do have common sense and am aware of the tragedies that have happened in my lifetime as a result of such dangerous work. – Evarist Saliba

You can complain how much you like but nobody listens in this country.

Malta’s authorities are simply talk and no action when it comes to cowboys! Corrupt country to its cores. – Elais Borg

The government must insist that any developer must find alternative accommodation at his expense for every person who is living adjacent to the property that such developer wants to work on until such development is complete and certified safe by government architects. – Luciano Chetcuti

“Everyone has a right to develop their property.” Not really. The right to enjoy and feel safe in one’s own property should always take precedence, at all times, more so in light of today’s exorbitant prices and the life-long financial commitment, for the common mortal, that is.

As idealistic as it sounds, one would expect nothing less in a civilised country albeit not one ruled by development oligarchs, best buddies of politicians and an army of minions who mirror their actions in the hope of securing a quick buck. – Jason Fenech

Would someone from the greedy pigs pay a cleaning person for the lady in order to clean the house for her from the dust? – Clarissa Abela

How can these unscrupulous so-called developers sleep at night? Do they have a conscience?

As for the corrupt PA, it should be investigated and charged with illegal planning permissions. This poor lady must be at her wits end. – Frank Mallia

Sandro Chetcuti is not really worried about this, is he now? He has a blissful spot at Fomm ir-Riħ, away from all the noise, digging, dust, and pollution. – E. Camilleri

Ah, well, she’s a foreigner – and a Brit at that, so I suppose nobody cares what happens to her.

The fact that she has ploughed all her income into Malta won’t cut any ice. – Tony Gatt

