We are all made of the same stuff

I found the comments in Tuesday’s articles about my late husband, Frans Sammut, refusing to start a blog very interesting indeed.

Some commentators were sceptic about the veracity of my son’s testimony! Is it true that some people can be so naive? Is there anything to be sceptic about? I can vouch that the testimony is as true as the fact that I’m writing this letter!

There were those who claimed that they were friends and even close friends to my late husband; still no one ever came forward offering any help, nor did anyone lend a helping hand when we, as a family, were in need.

On the contrary, when we sought help, quite a few put spokes into our wheels! Anyone to say I’m lying?

Then, to those who sought to assassinate my son’s character, may I please tell them that we have become so used to such violence that we have grown immune to it.

I was surprised to read that my son had his notarial warrant suspended permanently! Oh, so wicked people know more than me about my family! Please let me assure them that my son still holds his warrant and has always done so!

One other thing I would like to say is that we, whoever we are, since we are all made of the same stuff, that is humanity, we all fear for our life, my son included.

May I wish all those who have been so cruel towards my family joy, happiness, luck and prosperity!

Catherine Sammut – Żebbuġ

Entire Mosta in lockdown

Triq Durumblat. Photo: Facebook

I invite the infrastructure minister and his minions to come any day to Mosta and try to get a normal way in.

Triq Durumblat (of Flower Power fame), an important bypass, is closed one way. Triq il-Kbira, from where it changes to Triq San Pawl tal-Qliegħa, is closed both ways. To go down to the Rotunda, you have to go either down Triq it-Torri or Triq il-Mitħna to Vjal Indipendenza and on to Triq il-Kbira. That is if there are no humongous cranes which populate Mosta.

Triq Patri Ġużè Delia in the Żokrija area seems to have been closed again so as not to disturb the building contractor, which means no short detour to Triq il-Kostituzzjoni that will take you to the Mosta centre.

Our local council members, if they ever wake up from their stupor, are there to see that permits are dished out as long as the fees are paid. I’m sure the Mostin will remember this come next council’s election because we do not, repeat not, have a council right now. We who live in Mosta are either trapped in or out.

Last week, I stopped to speak to one of the supervisors who was literally gloating about the amount of streets that are torn up in and around Mosta. Mind you, we realise that improvement works on our roads are needed and welcome but not all at the same time, thank you very much.

Perhaps it’s time for the yellow jackets!

Victor Formosa – Mosta

Is this true justice?

Tuesday’s editorial, ‘What is going on at PBS?’, rightly supports the industrial tribunal’s award of €226,488 to John Bundy for unfair dismissal. He obviously deserves such an award.

However, in the same newspaper, we learn about Antonio Gatt, who waited for 17 long years to be completely cleared of all charges brought against him for dealing in drugs.

This gentleman was suspended on half pay from his work for three years, even spending four months in prison.

Finally, after this 17-year trauma, during which his family life was turned upside down, he is awarded €10,000 in damages due to the delays.

Is there any comparison between the two cases? Is this justice?

Do we need to mention the lady who died in her own home because of sheer negligence and incompetence during building works, with the family still waiting for justice? Will the family ever obtain true justice?

Joseph Caruana – Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq

