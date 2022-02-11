A vote for Malta

A vote for the PN means a message to the world that the Maltese people want to eradicate corruption and replace it with peace of mind and quality of life.

This was stated by Bernard Grech, who correctly constantly stresses that this vote is not for him or the PN but for Malta. The percentage of the electorate acknowledging this truth is increasing daily.

This is testified in the number of PL supporters approaching the PN leader and his team, among others. Net FM’s Follow-up, capably presented by Dione Borg, is inundated with calls not only from PN supporters but equally from people of different political leanings and floating voters.

Particularly in this radio programme, Borg is a role model of how we can gradually eliminate the political divide while concentrating on the need to strive to regain what was lost over the past years.

This can be regained as soon as possible by supporting Grech, the badly needed empathetic, authentic leader who leads by example.

A vote for Grech and his formidable team means a vote for a leadership inspiring loyalty and trust and, therefore, with women and men of principle at the helm.

This is the only way the people can be assured of a restored reputation abroad and which we can all once again be proud of – the basis of prosperity for all.

Josephine Vella – Birkirkara

Countryside disgrace

The Dingli countryside is once more in a pitiful state. Litter is everywhere, with the skips facility regularly overflowing with refuse.

Gerald Lapira – Dingli

Existential crisis

I refer to last Saturday’s editorial titled ‘Russia’s dangerous conduct’. One wonders why the former US secretary of state, James Baker’s famous quote “not an inch eastward”, which was the guarantee that NATO gave on February 9, 1990, has been brushed under the carpet when it comes to the current standoff and Ukrainian aspirations to join NATO.

This assurance was one of a cascade of assurances given by Western leaders to Mikhail Gorbachev throughout the process of German unification. The policy of containment stayed put until a decision was taken in 1996 by NATO to enlarge eastwards and ignore the policy, causing a rift in the relationship between the US and the Russian Federation.

If the prospect of NATO on its southern border is posing an existential crisis to the Russians then a compromise will, hopefully be made in an attempt to heal the rift caused between all parties concerned.

Madeleine Gera – Valletta

‘Red’ ramblings

As a “foreigner”, not allowed to vote despite owning a house and paying taxes (is that even legal?), I can’t help but laugh at Eddy Privitera’s red-listed ramblings.

He must be the only person that thinks Joseph Muscat is innocent.

If you watch brainwash television you become brainwashed. Just saying.

Kevin Hodkin – Xagħra

