From the online comments board

Half of population think politicians are corrupt

Surely it’s not only the question of whether they are corrupt but the level of corruption. Ask homeowners whether they would accept work done on their home without an invoice and, therefore, pay no VAT and most would probably agree. That is corruption but it is minor corruption (although I am sure the VAT office would disagree about it being that minor).But ask them what they would do if they had the opportunity to defraud a friend of a large sum of money and most citizens would reply a definite no. Most of us are not friends of politicians but by taking money from the state they are directly taking money from us because those funds could be used to better our lives. – Steve Ditchburn

Half of the population think politicians are corrupt – and the other half of the population are loving the corruption. Corruption was high up on the agenda last election but look how much good that did us. So long as there is a morally corrupt majority, we sadly all get the government that they deserve. – J. Zammit

I wonder if those that feel comfortable approaching politicians see themselves as a contributor to corruption or not. – Joseph Micallef

“... 76 per cent, consider the fight against corruption to be a very important matter.” This would necessarily suggest a massive defeat for the PL at the upcoming general election. It obviously won’t. Just like 50 per cent of MPs from both sides won’t lose their place. – JJ Micallef

Corrupt politicians are found worldwide and this issue has been debated since the dawn of human civilisation. No administration can accuse the previous of being corrupt and no party expecting to be an alternative government can pronounce that it is going to be corruption-free.Irrespective of the many structures and legislations to curb corruption, somehow there will be those who find a way how to beat the system. To this effect, I have decided to stay at home on judgement day. – Spiru Friggieri

Nice try but there won’t be a “definition” of the word outside the polling booths. The preception is there... – D. Fenech

Whoever votes for corrupt politicians is supporting corruption. – Joe Mallia

It is easy to see but not everyone can evaluate the concept. – C. Magro

The level of education in Malta is badly substandard. These numbers show that the majority of the population have absolutely no critical thinking skills. – J. Grima

And, come election day, 96 per cent of the Maltese electorate will dutifully cast their vote for these very same politicians. It’s not just the politicians that are corrupt. – John Jones

Only half? Obviously, the education system needs an overhaul too. – Al Turnbull

This is the legacy of Joseph Muscat, the person awarded the most corrupt person in 2019. – Joe Z. Borg

If 76 per cent see the fight against corruption as important why did 55 per cent in 2017 vote to elect the most corrupt man in the world as prime minister? Seems like Gaħan is eligible to vote. – Edwin Mifsud

My disappointment is that 50 per cent still cannot see the filth before their very eyes. Malta’s politics is, in my view, 100 per cent corrupted, in some way, but mostly in the partisanship “friends of friends” way. If a country sees it necessary to lobby political persons to achieve any of their rights in law, then corruption surely exists. – James McIntosh

