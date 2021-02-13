No peace of mind

I refer to the letter ‘Woman wants to feel safe in her own home’ (February 10) and strongly sympathise with Joy Hall.

My wife and I are going through a similar situation.

A notice issued by the Planning Authority and affixed outside 38, Marphil, Triq Santa Marija, Mosta in November 2020 (PA/08506/20) stated that an application has been entered to demolish the house.

I own the property next door at Darna 48 and share the same dividing wall along with a house below my residence. This house, at 40, Triq Santa Marija, has a ceiling consisting of limestone slabs (xorok), which is directly below three of my rooms.

I fear that by demolishing the concrete floors, which, at the moment, rest on the dividing wall, the ceiling of the house below could collapse with the result that part of my property will collapse too. My wife and I fear that we are going to be exposed to grave danger.

I have sent several e-mails to the Planning Authority. They simply acknowledged; in another e-mail I was informed by the PA that, as an objector, I would have to explain my grievances to a PA board and new plans drawn.

I informed the PA that I am not interested in any plans.

I am only interested in living serenely since, if my fears are proven right, it may cause loss of life or injuries. In my opinion, the demolishing of house 38 should not occur.

I have requested that the PA send a qualified inspector or architect on site but I was totally ignored. Why should I incur expenses to engage an architect when I did not cause this problem?

All I know is the name of the builder and the architect but no addresses or phone numbers.

Therefore, I am left in the dark with an emotional trauma which has disturbed our peaceful life.

These people did not have the decency to call at my home and carry any sort of inspections before they decided to start demolishing blindfoldedly.

Nicholas Mizzi – Mosta

From the online comments board

COVID measures hit Gozo carnival rentals

If both property owners and holidaymakers abide by regulations, there should not be any problem whatsoever. It is right that persons renting property are to be financially responsible too, as, understandably, property owners cannot be ‘watchmen’ day and night, although it is now evident that some did close an eye in the past to ensure a good rental income. The law needs to be observed beyond carnival time. – A. Galea

I totally agree with the fines. That is how we learn. Everybody has to do sacrifices whether financially or socially.

I haven’t been out for a drink for months. I had to reduce the rent of a property I have and I haven’t been abroad. I blame the pandemic not the restrictions. I am not saying this because I support the government, because I don’t, but with strict measures we will manage to end this awful situation.

Besides, I am sure the Gozitans are not going to starve because of these restrictions for one weekend. – Charles Azzopardi

“… with bookings sharply down and carnival in Gozo now looking like any ‘normal weekend’.”

And shouldn’t it be so as we are not in ‘normal’ times?

Hope that the authorities do not put down their guard in spite of what has been said by the association. – J. Brincat

So, clearly, most of the so-called visitors were planning to subvert the public health regulations without a care in the world until scared off by potential inspections and fines, all with the complicity of the owners and the Gozo Tourism Association that described the measures as insensitive and tried to have them withdrawn. – C. Aquilina

So now it has been confirmed that neither the owners nor those renting farmhouses were observing the law as they allowed more people to occupy these farmhouses than the registered number.

Hopefully, this would be kept in mind even when COVID-19 is over. – J. Xerri

