I refer to the article ‘Shift employees in the dark over leave entitlement’ (February 7). Surprisingly, the article seemed to have disregarded a rebuttal to a very similar article that featured two days prior in other media outlets.

In accordance with the 2017 electoral manifesto, the government is making true its pledge to reinstate public holidays falling on weekends in accordance with the procedure which was in effect prior to 2005. Therefore, necessary legal amendments are underway this year to fully implement this measure.

Employment law bestows on workers the right for entitlements in relation to public holidays. So as to calculate the entitlements in relation to public holidays, one must make a distinction between the rate of pay applicable when one works on a public holiday and the compensation given for public holidays that actually are not enjoyed by workers.

It has always been common practice that compensation for public holidays was either given in the form of an additional payment (if one actually worked on a public holiday) or as an additional day added to the yearly vacation leave entitlement (if the public holiday fell on an employee’s day of rest).

In a scenario in which an employee was scheduled to work on a public holiday as part of a normal schedule, that day is not considered to be a day of rest. Therefore, the yearly vacation- leave entitlement is not augmented; however, compensation is given in the form of additional payments based on the hours worked on such a public holiday.

This principle applies to all workers, irrespective of whether they work on a shift basis or not. This applies unless there are more advantageous conditions as agreed by social partners in collective agreements as applicable.

Ensuring a return of the applicable public holiday entitlements – as evinced by practices prior to 2015 – based on those holidays falling on weekdays truly secures an equal, fair and sustainable distribution of such entitlements.

Paul Azzopardi – Director of Information, Valletta

No link to smuggling, only the rendering of auditing services

Anthony Cassar, left, with then finance minister Edward Scicluna. Photo: DOI

Reference is made to the article which appeared in this newspaper on February 7 titled ‘Contract chair resigns after links to smuggling investigation’. Both the heading and large parts of the article are factually incorrect and this right of reply sets the record straight.

My client had no links with the referred, ongoing smuggling investigation.

My client is an auditor who rendered auditing services back in 2017 to one company which had as its beneficial owner one of the persons mentioned in the article.

My client categorically denies that he had a “professional relationship” with members of an organised crime group headed by the mentioned Darren Debono.

My client declares that he never met or spoke to either Gordon Debono or Darren Debono and his services were solely professional to a company, referred to him by a third party. The statement that this professional closeness was flagged as potentially problematic by law enforcement is also completely unfounded and incorrect.

Peter Fenech – Iuris advocates, Valletta

Preventing abortion

It’s been a long time coming but I have finally found something about which I agree with John Azzopardi (February 7).

I quote: “Catholics should focus on preventing abortion.” As a medical doctor, I can assure him the best ways to do that are to offer comprehensive sexual education in schools, make contraception widely available and preferably free, as well as increase, access to emergency contraception, free of the shackles of pharmacists’ conscientious objection. Unsurprisingly, these are precisely the goals of Doctors for Choice. Now let us see Azzopardi stand by his word and help us reach our goals!

Isabel Stabile – Doctors for Choice Malta, St Julian’s

Forgotten COVID rules

My wife and I went on a pre-booked visit to the Hypogeum last Thursday. The usual COVID-19 signs are on the door, face masks, hand sanitiser, two-metre distancing etc, but, once inside, this is totally ignored.

We were made to sit shoulder to shoulder with eight other strangers to watch the introductory film and then moved through the walkways with no more than two metres from one end of the group to the other.

Perhaps Heritage Malta should rethink this.

Clive Chipperfield – Mġarr

Monstrous development proposal

Before and after: how the new hotel in St Julian’s would look.

That St Julian’s is under a constant construction blitz is an understatement. Our latest threat is application PA 00170/20 to turn a house and adjacent buildings into a hotel. The site proposed for this massive development is within the urban conservation area on Sister’s Street and Sacred Heart Street and stands almost 60 metres away from a cluster of Grade 2 dwellings.

As mayor representing the St Julian’s local council, our objection is based on a number of issues.

According to the current PA policies, the area is a residential zone and no commercial activities, such as hotels, are to be permitted! The proposal is excessive and massive;

Moreover, the height, which reaches 10 floors on one side, is way beyond the maximum height allowed for St Julian’s. This would create a undesirable precedent for future high developments in the area;

If approved, this application will serve as a precedent for other commercial activity in the area, such as bars and restaurants. Another residential area will be sacrificed;

The 19th century house overlooking Sacred Heart Street has historical and architectural value that warrants preservation;

The proposed 50-bedroom hotel would lead to additional traffic and the applicant is not proposing any on-site parking! This means the hotel’s clients will take car spaces, besides, the hotel would be entitled to a number of reserved parking spaces. Once again, I would like to reiterate that, in St Julian’s, we must establish buffer zones between residential and commercial areas that will safeguard the interests of all.

While one has a right to develop according to policies, residents have a right to enjoy their homes, investments and quality of life.

We seek such a balance. Are we asking for much?

Albert Buttigieg – mayor, St Julian’s

