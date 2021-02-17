Silence implies compliance

Addressing the European Parliament on February 9, European Equality Commissioner Helena Dalli had the gall to chastise the Polish constitutional court for its recent near total ban on abortion.

At least, she reminded us that the EU has no competence on abortion rights within a member state, admitting that legislation in this area is up to the member state concerned.

Both our political parties in Malta have declared that they are against abortion.

Therefore, I am expecting a clear condemnation of Helena Dalli’s outright defiance and her attempt to influence national policies of countries that rightly outlaw abortion. Silence implies compliance.

For those of us who follow current events, it is blindingly obvious that pro-abortion lobbying in Malta is being intensified at every level. Politicians are notorious for siding with the hares while running with the hounds.

Will the politicians who profess to unreservedly uphold human rights get off the fence and take a clear stand? Will they take pro-life voters for granted?

Klaus Vella Bardon – Balzan

Revision of the condominium law

I refer to the government press release on the revision of the condominium law mentioned in Times of Malta on February 5. I am rather surprised that it appears to be the only announcement made on the consultation paper addressing the highly controversial subject of common areas within apartment blocks of more than three units and that submissions, open to all, were to be given by the end of March.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis stated the new law could recognise those who provide a service to apartment blocks. Rules for annual general meetings could also be addressed as the condominium had become more complex. His statement appears to be adding more amendments to the 1997 law.

May I, therefore, suggest that the terms of reference be clearer with the simplified recognition that a mandatory law be passed governing the whole of a building’s common areas, which includes the garages within the building. This will then include the provision of health and safety law.

There are now 4,000 condominium associations registered with the Lands Authority.

It must be obvious to everyone concerned that infringements, such as not keeping clear access to common parts or storing highly inflammable liquids/ammunition in secure areas away from non-common part areas, would bypass the bureaucratic pace of litigation through once-a-year AGMs and, instead, be given to the respective area’s local police force for immediate enforcement.

This would streamline the complaint process and also inform the relevant parties of problems that can, hopefully, be resolved before reverting to the office of the administrator. Finally, could the request for views on the subject be prominently circulated with the address of where submissions are to be submitted for all stakeholders, including architects, residents (tenants too) and companies that provide services in common areas?

Andrew Hubner – St Paul’s Bay

