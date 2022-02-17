When life stands still

Why is it that when the world around us is progressing in leaps and bounds, Malta still exists in a quagmire of antiquated, irrelevant and non-sensical rules and regulations, accompanied by excessive bureaucracy that sets the island back to the Dark Ages? I left the island 52 years ago and visit regularly – nothing’s changed!

I own a summer residence that my parents used until they passed away, my dad most recently in 2019. The TV cable connection is still in his name. I live in the UK.

Every time I try to change it and tell Melita he’s dead, Melita ask for a form signed by a notary. In the UK (and, probably everywhere else in the universe) it takes less than a five-minute phone call. They have now asked for the death certificate. I have stopped paying the bills so I assume they will now send a bailiff to grave no 85 at the Addolorata Cemetery and serve dad’s corpse with a summons!

It’s the same with electricity and water. I was asked to produce my mum and dad’s wills, death certificate, reams of forms, and can’t even remember what else. Over here I pick the phone up and call the electricity company that I wish to move to, and they’ll do it all without me having to pick up a pen.

Carrying out a transaction at the bank is also a nightmare.

Am I really expected to fly 2,000-odd kilometres to terminate my TV connection, or transfer utilities, or to carry out the simplest of commonly executed transactions?

Admittedly, these stupid and idiotic procedures from the Dark Ages keep people in jobs, but they do reflect adversely on progress, development and common sense, and the mentali­ty of the people who put up with them. I sometimes wonder if roads are still being dug up using picks and shovels, with regiments of men pushing wheelbarrows.

Surely there must be people in authority with a sliver of intelligence who travel outside the perimeters of the island and note with amazement (and amusement) that the world has moved on into the 21st century.

It is so frustrating and infuriating to say the least, but I live in hope.

Paul Brincau – Uxbridge, UK

A deadly daily danger

The dangerous step leading down onto Main Street, in Żebbuġ. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

I would like to draw the urgent attention of the relevant authorities about a potentially fatal danger in one of the main roads in Żebbuġ, Malta.

It involves the pavement just opposite the Coronation Bar, in Main Street.

Since the pavement is somewhat higher than normal, there is one tiny step attached to its edge, leading onto the main road.

This enables pedestrians to access that road somewhat more easily.

Or is it that easier?!

The main problem is that the step is extremely narrow and therefore only allows a pedestrian to tackle it at an acute angle.

Consequently, there is the ever-present danger of falling onto the very busy main road, with potentially serious or even fatal consequences!

Furthermore, the step is placed just where the road takes a turn to the left.

Sadly, my wife was very recently one of the unfortunate victims.

She fell onto the road and was lucky not to be hit by oncoming traffic.

Luckily, she was helped by some very caring witnesses, whom I would publicly like to thank.

Sadly, she broke a bone in her right leg.

I have subsequently found out that there have been a number of nasty accidents over the years, just outside the Coronation Bar, some of which resulted in eventual fatalities.

I implore the Żebbuġ local council to give this matter its urgent attention.

Raymond Bencini – Żebbuġ, Malta