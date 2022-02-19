From the online comments board

Car hire racket saw €3 million in fines vanish, Jason Azzopardi claims

What does it matter that the MP is willing to pass the information to the police when it was the same Commissioner of Police who, not many months ago, said that there were no more suspects to be arraigned in the Caruana Galizia case and now he has been contradicted under oath before the courts. – K. Pace

How much more of this can we endure? Why isn’t the government implementing checks and balances? It’s an utter disgrace of a country; people it’s time to wake up! – M. Cassar

The solution is simple: if you are a Labourite, and I’m being serious here, you spoil your ballot paper. By doing so, you save your self-respect and you can sleep better at night. – DM Briffa

One’s got to acknowledge, this being knows how to choose his legal adviser and friends. If it wasn’t so shockingly and blatantly corrupt, it would be laughable. Seriously, how long can this continue? What happened to the new police commissioner, where is the broom sweeping clean? – JJ Micallef

And now the policemen want to make up for it by hiding in the bushes with speed guns to collect fines from the honest worker! What a disgusting country, yuck! – Ian Borg

Christian Borg allegedly used insiders at Transport Malta and LESA to erase the fines. Christian Borg allegedly used insiders at Transport Malta and LESA to erase the fines.

“I am willing to give the police all the details of everyone involved in this racket, if they ask me to,” the PN MP said. Don’t wait for them to ask you, just go and report them and keep a record of your report to see what the police will do about it. – Richard Curmi

And I got fined €104.82 because I parked in front of my garage while going inside through the main door (corner house) to open the garage door from inside. This was the day after giving us the €100 euro election ċejċa. – Charles Azzopardi

I was fined for obstructing the pavement because I was parked in front of my own garage. – Ġanni Borg

The country has reached the depths of despondency. – Joe Tedesco

Well done to Jason Azzopardi. Malta has become a cesspit of corruption from top to bottom. Hope the police follow up this information, find the culprits, take back the fines with interest and imprison these thieves. – Frank Mallia

Jason, why not go to the police yourself instead of waiting for them to come to you? And €3 million in six years is equal to €500,000 a year or €1,370 a day. If you take a normal traffic ticket of €23 it is equal to 60 tickets a day. – J. Bianchi

Seriously dear Labour brothers and sisters, are you going to keep voting for this rubbish? – Jake Zammit

It’s really time that police from other EU countries come to Malta to do their work properly. Maltese police are useless. – Porenta Marko