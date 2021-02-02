Good governance

I refer to the article “Hyzler says persons of trust law ‘a major step backwards’” (January 25).

In its opinion of June 2020, the Venice Commission welcomed the proposals for legislative amendments regarding the appointments of persons of trust.

It has been seen as another bold step of the Robert Abela administration in securing good governance and accountability.

The appointment of persons of trust has been used and proven to be necessary in our system of governance under any administration; not to mention that it is a standard EU and global practice.

Contrary to what was stated in the said article, bill 159 will amend the standards in public life act to introduce a wider definition of a person of trust.

This will include “any employee or person engaged directly from outside the public service and the public sector” to act as consultant and staff member of a minister or parliamentary secretary within their private secretariat.

What is more, the same bill will also amend the public administration act to introduce a new article to regulate persons of trust. The limitations on the roles for which such persons may be recruited are in line with the limitations of the new definition in the standards in public life act.

This new disposition of the law will provide a limitation in terms of the quantity of persons of trust that may be engaged; it will also amend the conditions of employment of persons of trust.

Moreover, the public service management code (PSMC) manual, which regulates the engagement of persons of trust, will be presented in parliament and made public.

It has also been given the status of a public service directive which binds public officers and is enforceable in terms of article 15(2) of the public administration act.

By virtue of an amendment to the standards in public life act, which is currently before parliament, the commissioner for standards in public life will also be given the power to refer a case to the attorney general in cases where from the investigation “it appears prima facie that a criminal offence or a corrupt practice has been committed”.

It is also relevant that, by virtue of amendments made to article 541 of the criminal code and to the code of organisation and civil procedure (new article 469B) by means of the judicial review (decisions not to prosecute and other decisions of the prosecution) act 2020, the commissioner for standards in public life has been granted the same rights as an injured party (‘locus standi’) to seek judicial review of decisions not to prosecute taken further to reports referred by the commissioner to the attorney general.

This government is taking seriously the issues related to good governance in the good spirit of the principles related to the rule of law.

This is evident in the number of constitutional and institutional reforms implemented throughout the past months. These came with the endorsement of the Venice Commission and praised by the European Commission.

Marzia Farrugia, ministry coordinator, ministry for justice, equality and governance – Valletta

Is this worth considering?

This new lamp will disinfect a room in four to 20 minutes. That would practically cover 10-15 rooms in a hotel, hospital or old people’s home in a very short time.

It only costs about £120.

Maybe the health authorities should consider this.

Stephen Vassallo – Xewkija

Affidavits and online testimony

While reading an article titled ‘Cancer operations postponed by “time-wasting” court cases’ (January 22), I observed that our surgeons complained because of the time wasted at the law courts. And I can’t blame them.

As a lay man and because, a few years ago, I had a case in court, my witnesses, about six in all, gave affidavit evidence, which was accepted by the plaintiff. Imagine how many hours it takes to hear evidence from both parties.

It was suggested, also, that online testimony be introduced as that would save a lot of time spent in travelling, parking and waiting.

Karl Flores – San Ġwann

Well done

I wish to congratulate Yu Dunhai for his inspired article of January 30 about how all nations can really help and really work together towards world peace in today’s world.

Absolutely wonderful positive thinking and writing.

Well done!

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.