Decency and fairness

I rarely hear the basic tenet on which sexual relations should be based – that the participants should be on equal footing in terms of power. So even an adult can be abused by another if there is power inequality in terms of fear, money, etc. That’s why we should not blur or cross boundaries or mix roles.

It would be better to stress more the golden rule: do unto others what you wish done to you. Behave towards others’ dear ones how you wish those close to your heart to be treated. It is a question of decency and fairness.

It would be more beneficial to deliver the message to all those who are in power that the only use of power is to serve in humility and with kindness. As Pope Francis said recently, the only instance in which one should look downwards from above at a person is to help him stand on his feet.

Otherwise, making gods out of persons because they hold a certain position opens the door to abuse of that position. Humans are always in danger of slipping. That’s why we always have to stay awake and watch.

Joe Portelli – Nadur

Refunds due by Air Malta

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana is reported as saying that Air Malta will have only a few more weeks before running out of cash if Brussels does not authorise state aid.

The bleak prospects for our national airline if the European Commission decides to turn down the government’s request to be permitted to dish out further state aid is bound to be of concern not only to Air Malta’s employees and creditors but also to all those who are still awaiting refunds for cancelled flights or have been given vouchers.

I fall in the latter category, having paid, in January 2020, thousands of euros for return flights to Italy for a family holiday that was planned for the following April.

The way Air Malta dealt with a refund claim is deplorable. After receipt of Air Malta’s response, three months later, to the initial claim made in May 2020, it transpired that Air Malta contravened EU regulations by not including the option of ticket holders being given an immediate cash refund. Vouchers were offered, utilisable within 12 months from the date of issue with the possibility of a refund only thereafter if not utilised.

When it became clear that Air Malta had failed to stand up to its obligations to include a full refund straight away, and a further claim was made by both e-mail and registered mail for the vouchers issued (expiring next August) to be redeemed for cash, the airline adopted delaying tactics by merely sending their standard e-mail response that “we are currently receiving a high number of e-mails and, therefore, the response time is longer than usual”. That was months ago and all reminders were met with similarly worded acknowledgements. Shameful.

In light of the minster’s very recent statement, the reason for Air Malta’s dilatory attitude is now clear. Being the airline’s sole shareholder, one expects the government to compensate all who are owed refunds for cancelled flights in the event that the airline folds up due to the reasons stated by the minister. In my case, Air Malta has had the use of substantial funds paid 14 months ago for a service that was never rendered.

Anthony Curmi – St Julian’s

Our finance minister is reported to have said that what is promised to the commission needs to be done.

Malta has to show it is credible and honest and then the commission will help the country do what it needs to do to keep the airline going.

I am sure the finance minister lives in Malta, is aware of Malta’s ongoing record and that it will be rather hard to show credibility and honesty in light of the long list of scandals that have burdened this country since 2013 with no effort at all to clean the mess.

Mario Dingli – Sliema

Virtues are to be tested

The fifth-century saint, theologian and ascetic St Marcus Eremita or St Mark the Ascetic, wrote: “Do not claim to have acquired virtue unless you have suffered affliction, for without affliction virtue has not been tested.”

During my times of affliction can I, from now onwards, aided of course by God’s grace, start seeing them as golden moments where my God-given capacity for holiness is being put under the test? Is not holiness the fruit of my faithful commitment to God, even under the duress of temptations?

Fr Mario Attard, OFM Cap – Marsa

