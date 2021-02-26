The new Kappara pedestrian subway

I just wanted to say it’s great that the Kappara pedestrian subway is finally completed, creating a safe walking link between Kappara and San Ġwann and Zammit-Clapp and Sliema.

Being a bit retro in design, it’s a shame it’s not cycle-friendly but the three-year wait was worth it for those who want to cross on foot.

Jim Wightman – St Julian’s

Is Green Your Building scheme just a chimera?

A typical Maltese town house. Photo: Shutterstock.com

As some of the readers might know, the Planning Authority (read, our government) has recently launched a scheme called Green Your Building, ref: https://www.pa.org.mt/www.pa.org.mt/green-your-building.

During the launch, the environment and planning minister was quoted as saying: “Having greener streetscapes supports mental health and encourages people to walk more”. And the PA executive council chair said: “By encouraging private property owners…. we are directly and positively addressing climate change, public health, biodiversity and community cohesion.”

Reading these fine words I thought I would apply for the scheme. After checking the fine print, I asked the PA for clarification, namely, whether planters on already-existing paving are covered by this scheme.

After some toing and froing, during which I was advised to “contact your architect and apply and, once the application is received, it will be vetted accordingly”, I received this answer: “The use of planters is not included in the scheme. The reason for the scheme is to increase as much as possible ecosystem services including storm-water management and a planter will not address the issue of soil sealing. So if one wants to add trees to the front garden together with other shrubs, it will have to be directly into the ground.”

That is, with this scheme, our dear government, apart from encouraging people to walk more and supporting mental health, also wants to tackle “storm-water management” by promoting more soil in urban areas. This after having allowed buildings on valley floors and valley sides, taken over agricultural land and felled trees in order to make way for roads and more roads, handed out permits in ODZ as if there were no tomorrow and sealed many kilometres of country lanes with concrete or tarmac.

Is this a case of self-delusion by well-meaning people or simply a cynical attempt at misleading the public?

Romano Cassar – Naxxar

Crime victims’ rights

I refer to the article entitled ‘EU rebukes Malta over failure to transpose victims’ rights directive’ (February 18).

While it may be that, on paper and on the statute book, Malta might have not completely transposed the respective EU directive on victims’ rights, in practice, since the year 2007, Malta has been keenly providing support, assistance and compensation measures, as the case may be, to all victims of crime who found enough courage and determination to come forward and claim their statutory rights.

Indeed, over the last few years, the justice department has been delivering a sterling service to all victims of crime who proceeded to make use of the respective services provided by it, as administered and managed by the top echelons over there, who, in a sense, can be referred to as the unsung heroes.

I can confirm that the personnel at the justice department entrusted with and concerned with victims of crime rights have this subject very close to their heart and tackle it with great dedication and professionality, quite often even going out of their way in accommodating and satisfying the immediate and long-term needs of victims of crime. This should not be forgotten, especially during these days when, on February 22 of every year, Victims of Crime Day is celebrated throughout Europe.

I am sure that the respective Maltese competent authorities will have already taken note of this EU rebuke and are already working on it in order to have on the statute book what has already in practice been delivered to date since the first legislative measure had been put in place more than 13 years ago.

Mark Said – Msida

