Thank you from Ethiopia

I would like to thank the Mission Fund of Malta for its latest donation of €2,000 to the Galilee Centre, Ethiopia.

At present, we are in the process of constructing a new building, Block 04, which will have 12 rooms connected to a similar building we completed in May 2019.

This latest donation will be combined with a 2019 donation of €5,000 from the Mission Fund and this go towards the cost of the new building.

Since 2005, I have been helping the Church in Ethiopia in a retreat centre run by the Jesuits and the Franciscan Sisters of Our Lady, called Galilee Centre, in Debre Zeit. My main ministry is to offer retreats, spiritual directions and seminars to the religious and priests of the Ethiopian Catholic Church and to other Christian Churches as well.

We also offer weekend retreats to university students and youths coming from different parishes. On the practical level, I follow the daily administrative and maintenance work, taking care of the workers and looking for funds for the second building of a block of 12 rooms.

I urge readers to support the Mission Fund by sending used stamps and donations. Donations to the Mission Fund help Maltese sisters and priests who, with the local Church, have heard Jesus telling them: “Go, therefore, make disciples of all nations” (Mt 28:19).

Kindly send donations to one of the following accounts: HSBC, Account No.: 061 197 448 050; BOV, Account No.: 163 007 980 19; APS, Account No.: 200 008 207 62; and BANIF, Account No.: 000 879 631 01. More information on the Mission Fund can be accessed from www.missionfund.org.mt.

In this difficult time of COVID-19, I promise to pray for the good health of your families in my daily Eucharist. Support us with your prayers so that we continue to “serve the Lord with gladness” (Ps 100:2).

May God and Mother Mary make us always willing to do God’s will.

Fr Joseph Pullicino SJ – Galilee Centre, Debre Zeit, Ethiopia

Launch of European Medicinal Cannabis Alliance

The European Medicinal Cannabis Alliance seeks to make the EU harmonisation of the standards of medicinal cannabis products a priority. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Suffering in silence is unfortunately a situation that some of our family and friends may be going through right at this very moment. Various illnesses and chronic pain lead individuals to seek different treatments which could help ease their pain.

In this regard, Malta made a huge step forward in 2018 when medical cannabis was legalised. This change in the law allows doctors to prescribe medical cannabis to patients in non-smoking form, which can be bought from pharmacies after receiving permission from the Superintendent of Public Health.

While this was a step in the right direction, across Europe we are witnessing issues and complications from patients who require access to medical cannabis in their daily lives. Currently, each of the 27 member states has different rules and regulations when it comes to using this form of medicine. Across the European Union, we see different levels of legalisation and also different standards of what type of product can be given to patients.

This results in a situation where, in certain states, only very few products are made available and this in itself also causes further complications. The same product varies widely in price in different states and when there are a very limited number of products available these products are often out of stock.

Even in Malta, this is an experience some are unfortunately facing. Having such a limited number of products available leads to a situation where some patients need to wait months until they can get the medication they so desperately need. We cannot allow ourselves to face a scenario where patients have to either wait too long for their medication or have to pay very high prices which some cannot afford.

For these individuals, the use of medical cannabis is not a luxury but an essential part of their lives. It depends on us to make sure that we eliminate this problem once and for all.

It is for this very reason that I, along with other colleagues in the European Parliament, have launched the European Medicinal Cannabis Alliance which seeks to make a priority the EU harmonisation of the standards of medicinal cannabis products. A harmonised approach to a legalised and regulated medicinal cannabis market will improve patients’ fair access to cannabis-based medicines.

Having one set of regulations applicable to all means that more products can be made available at a reduced price. The issue of out of stock will also be largely resolved since fewer patients will be dependent on one product at a given time.

As more and more people are realising the benefits that medicinal cannabis can bring to patients with different conditions and illnesses, it should not be European Union regulations that stops these individuals from getting the help they need.

The launch of the European Medicinal Cannabis Alliance is the first step in ensuring that unneeded administration hurdles are eliminated and we can offer a much better service to those patients who need this type of medication.

Alex Agius Saliba – Labour MEP, Brussels, Belgium

The construction industry

Last week’s leader on the construction industry was good (February 21) but, inevitably, lack of space left many issues unaddressed.

I would like to highlight some: should there be forms of obligatory or discreet downsizing of the building and construction industry? Has the term ODZ become the joke of the country and its political class? What does “sustainability” in a Maltese islands (17 x 9 miles) context really mean? Does it include a total stop or end to any contractors’ operations in certain parts of the country?

Which is the biggest joke in the country, the Planning Authority or the ERA?

And so many more questions.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

Charles de Foucauld publication

On May 27, 2020, Pope Francis signed the decree for the canonisation of Blessed Charles de Foucauld.

We, members of the Lay Fraternity, are eagerly waiting for this event which will take place in Rome but the date has not been announced so far because of the pandemic.

Some time ago, the fraternity published a book called Mixja ta’ Fidi mal-Beatu C de Foucauld. This book will help those who want to know more about him and his spirituality.

Those who would like to get a copy can send €4-worth of (preferably) 30c stamps to Doris Borg, 8, Rotunda Square, Mosta MST 9042, together with their address.

Doris Borg – Mosta

