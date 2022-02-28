Grech can promise anything to everybody

If anyone had any lingering doubt as to Bernard Grech being unfit for purpose as opposition and PN leader, such doubts must surely have vanished when hearing Grech’s ultra-hysterical speech on the day the prime minister announced the date of the general election on March 26.

Resorting to insults hurled at those who vote PL in a shrill voice, the ‘temporary’ leader of the PN, instead of instilling hope in the Maltese and Gozitan people, instilled fear as to what he and his cronies would be prepared to do to those people who do not share the same political views, knowing what they have already done to their own, who happened to have supported Adrian Delia.

Of course, Grech and his cronies at Dar Ċentrali know that they can promise anything to everybody knowing well enough that no one will be able to accuse them that they have reneged on their electoral promises, since they would be sitting on the opposition seats. The vast majority of voters, including many thousands of PN voters know this. Just as they know that electoral pledges given by the PL will definitely be implemented as has been done during the legislature, which has now come to a close.

This, in my view, is the biggest difference between the PL and the PN. With the PL you know where you stand. With the PN, only God knows.

No wonder we have seen an exodus of ex-PN deputies on the first day of the election campaign.

Eddy Privitera – Mosta

From the online comments board

EU leaders at a round-table meeting. Photo: AFP

EU leaders agree‘maximum impact’ sanctions on Russia

Maximum impact my foot! We cannot even agree on SWIFT!

I think Putin got exactly what he needed, and planned, and for a price that is actually far lower than he expected!

Ukraine is already lost ground. It will be annexed to Russia just like Crimea or turned into his puppet just like Belarus.

These sanctions are a limp slap on the wrist by the toothless Western powers against a ginormous Russian state that had years of forewarning to prepare for this eventuality before this de facto invasion of Ukraine. Too many countries are beholden to Russia. Germany not least.

So now the Russians have been granted additional time to polish their own version of SWIFT!

Also, the sanctions contain a huge loophole – China – which will singularly be allowed to continue trading with Russia, without us ever imposing any sanctions on China itself.

You mark my words: Taiwan will be next. Because, as China is judging by Ukraine, invasion comes cheap these days. – Andrew Busuttil

The same sanctions were applied to Iran! Did Iran economically fail? Were the sanctions really effective?

Iran today still trades and prospers, so if the US and the EU think that they’re hurting Russia, then they are grossly mistaken!

Ukraine will, unfortunately, fall and will never be independent again. – Toni Borg

Do these well-paid people honestly think that Putin has not prepared for the imposition of sanctions?

They know very well that there is always a way round sanctions but, as the Ukraine president said, they have been left alone to fight off the Russians. They just want to show that they are doing something. – Tony AZ Borg

Correct and so with North Korea, the only way to teach Russia a lesson is military action. – Carmel Debono

Those sanctions are a joke. Why impact 70 per cent and not 100 per cent of the banking sector? Why ban some exports and not all exports? – David Farrugia

What weak EU leadership. No wonder Putin is just doing what he wants. Remember Chamberlain and Hitler? History repeating itself... weak leadership once again. You fight fire with fire not flowers. Where is today’s Churchill? – Ivan Gaffiero

They need to move another step and stop the connection to the global banking SWIFT system – they need to be a step ahead not backwards with that barbarian.

And with all those troops the West should have prohibited them from advancing in Ukraine. I think it’s a mistake to allow the Russians to just attack another country be it in NATO or otherwise. – Ed Camilleri

