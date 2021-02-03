Euthanasia

We read with interest the article ‘Euthanasia – the killing of mercy’, by Tonio Fenech (January 27). We fully agree that ‘compassion is sticking by the patient’.

In our view, hastening death to end suffering and indignity, if that is what the person concerned clearly wishes, is indeed showing compassion and respect for them and in no way precludes sticking with and loving them for as long as they want, nor the opportunity to share forgiveness, give thanks and say goodbye.

We also agree with Fenech’s “let us debate if we must”. That debate should happen now. For people such as Sam Debattista, who is asking society to show empathy and give her control over her life, justice delayed is justice denied.

Palliative care is, of course, the best choice for many and should be their right, if that is what they want.

We would never support pressure on anyone to opt for assisted dying if they are not in an emotional or psychological condition to make an informed, clear choice. Neither would we support euthanasia without an unambiguous prior indication of consent by the person concerned.

Assisted dying and euthanasia do not take away our control over our lives. Clearly, they do the opposite for those who believe they have a right to choose when to end their suffering.

If properly regulated, decisions would not move from the individual to their relatives, doctors etc. Strict controls should ensure that a patient’s explicit wishes are respected. In the absence of a recorded wish, there should be no authority to proceed. This is why we advocate the introduction of legally-binding advance directives, or ‘living wills’, so there is no question about anyone’s choices.

Finally, Fenech suggests that medicine would need to take a ‘step back’ from research into more effective palliative care so that research can go ‘towards more effective killing’. We disagree; one does not replace the other and methods to help a person die peacefully and at their own request need far less research than yet further advances in palliative care.

Edward Gatt, Sliema, and Joanna Williams, Xagħra – members of the Malta Humanist Association

From the online comments board

Objections filed against Burmarrad roundabout plans

The site earmarked for a roundabout in Burmarrad. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Traffic calming plans? Traffic is already at a standstill at the moment, God knows what there will be in summer. Yes, we need something else to slow traffic on that stretch of road. – Malcolm Sammut

It’s Infrastructure Malta (Government) against the people. – Drin Zerafa

IM and TM keep taking the public for a ride. The attitude is just we rule, you obey. The consultation process is just a fake exercise. The roadworks have created new hazards to the most vulnerable road users. – Joe Mallia

While at it, can someone go and see what type of third-world country passageway residents in a block of apartments in Patri Pelaġju Mifsud Street, Żebbuġ have to make do with, just because some greedy gnome is opposing to works being carried out? – Malcolm Mifsud

Has anyone noticed that the PN is conspicuous by its absence too when it comes to environmental protection? If it were not for some NGOs and some sections of the media, Malta’s business tycoons would just trample over the population with no mercy. – Patrizio Soluz

ERA stops illegal Dingli roadworks

Infrastructure Malta, the state agency tasked with upgrading Malta’s road network, has 15 days from the notice to “restore the site to its natural state”.

“Works were stopped last week by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) after workers spilled some of the soil excavated for the new pipeline over the edge of the road, covering some roadside flora,” he said. Unbelievable. – A. Formosa

Oooops, Ian Borg’s plans have hit a snag, a small one but a snag in any case! – Paul Vella

Government institutions playing cat and mouse to justify their existence. – V. Buhagiar

