I am writing to the Antiquities Department to inform them that in St Andrew’s Street, Lija – near the church of the same name – a large well with many arcades has been accidentally discovered during the laying down of new pipes carrying potable water.

The fact that adjacent to the church a well existed was well-known as a hand pump had been put in place years ago but the extent of the well was not known.

I appeal to the Antiquities Department to document this well before it is covered over and forgotten.

Nazzareno Azzopardi – Lija

Mosta’s Wied il-Għasel has often witnessed rampant development along its edges that has progressively degraded the charm of this geological attraction.

Yet another development, to construct a car park at basement level, four apartments and a penthouse, has been proposed for approval (PA\00376\22) in an ODZ area overlooking the valley and less than 30 metres away from it. This area has been earmarked as a site of ecological and scientific importance by the relevant authorities. An approval for development would mean an utter disregard for policies aimed at preserving such sites from being ravaged.

Various organisations have been endeavouring to save the Mosta valley, which, besides being a green lung to the town, needs to be preserved for future generations.

Ħarsien Patrimonju Mosta and Alternattiva Demokratika have been struggling to save the unique Mosta valley.

Quoting The Malta Independent of June 20, 2012, these organisations claimed that “it [Mosta] is the last remaining example of a town having a preserved green core, complete with several iconic Maltese features in its countryside and its rural qualities”.

The central government has allocated substantial funds for the protection and rehabilitation of this valley in Mosta. Granting such a permit on ODZ land goes contrary to all efforts for its preservation and against the common good of the Maltese nation.

Wied il-Għasel has undergone too much degradation and the country is in danger of losing an important geographical landmark that defines Mosta itself. It is essential and about time to put a stop to this recklessness.

Dennis Camilleri – Mosta

On Tuesday morning, as usual, I put our grey recycle bags outside for collection at 7. At 9.30am, the bags were still on the road, being blown around by strong winds, while neighbouring bags were collected.

So being a law-abiding “foreigner” whose uncle was a fighter pilot here in WWII, saving Malta from Hitler and the Axis forces (before the go-back-to-your-own-country knuckle draggers rev up, my father-in-law is Maltese), I duly phoned Xagħra council and was told the refuse collectors would come and collect them. Until 2pm, the bags were still on the road and they can stay there.

If you are going to fine people for putting out rubbish at the wrong times, how about fining the refuse collectors for not picking the rubbish up?

Kevin Hodkin – Xagħra

