From the online comments board

Konrad Mizzi to miss parliamentary grilling because of medical treatment

What a pointless exercise! He has no shame or conscience and will be protected from all the dodgy deals he has been involved with. Arrogant is the least offensive word to describe him. – Gordon Cook

He’s nothing but a waste of space. – R. Micallef

He is one of the best. Still loved by thousands. A doer much more popular than Bernard Grech who failed to pay his VAT dues, much more popular than David Thake who also had to resign because of unpaid VAT issues and much more popular than Jason Azzopardi who is PN’s biggest liability. – Maria Concetta Bartolo

Times of Malta raises hopes by such words like ‘grilling’ when, in fact, it is very clear that no grilling has taken place and never will because this parliament will come to its end pretty soon. A ‘shouting match’ would be a more precise title. Our parliament and our politicians have been found lacking in bringing their own to reply to a parliamentary committee.

Beppe and the gang did not help the situation either but the bottom line is that Konrad used the sittings to push his agenda and no grilling ever took place. Sad and wrong. – Mario Cassar

Konrad Mizzi. Photo: Jonathan Borg Konrad Mizzi. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Malta has become a joke. Konrad Mizzi has ridiculed parliament and the Speaker of the House. Yes, he can run but he can never hide. Even if it is in five years’ time, he will still face justice and pay the price. Keep running Konrad, justice will keep hunting you. – Lawrence Cutajar

Are these frequent failures to keep appointments supported by medical certificates or is Konrad certifying himself sick? – Francis Saliba

He is buying time and wants Robert to call the election so parliament can be dissolved. – R. Mallia

No ‘dramatic exodus’ of companies since greylisting - MFSA chair

Way to miss the point. Good luck trying to do business with some countries and payment gateways/banks/exchanges now. Also how many new companies are clamouring to set up in Malta? What a shambles of a country. People not leaving = greylist not affecting us. People not coming = because of Covid. Yeah... that’s really fooling people with a brain. – Simon Muscat

In fact, the MFSA chairman has actually confirmed the exodus, but he claims that it is not dramatic. – Jan Farrugia

That's not the way you should be seeing things. How many new companies have we attracted? – J. Bonnici

“No ‘dramatic exodus’ of companies” due to greylisting, says Mamo. How about a ‘non-dramatic exodus’ of companies? How many have left? How many jobs were lost? How many potential investors decided to go elsewhere because of grey listing?

Grey listing was totally avoidable, if only the Muscat government did its proper job, governing the country in a fair way in full respect of the law. Instead Muscat and his cronies were only interested in getting rich quick. – S. Camilleri

Happy with “not dramatic”. This is the benchmark the country has been reduced to. – J. J. Micallef

These propagandists are experts in cheap semantics. – Jan Farrugia