Possible case of mistaken identity

The street naming committee has accepted to name a street in Żebbuġ, Malta, after Filippo Galea (1829-1901). The caption, reading Fundatur Banda San Filep, however, is not correct.

As we read in Biografia artistica del Maestro Filippo Galea (1889), in 1848, the 18-year-old Filippo left Malta with his father for Corfù where, in 1850, he was appointed bandmaster, a position he held there until 1853. His coming to Cospicua to marry in November 1851, then, could only be brief and close to his marriage date, given his commitments in Corfù.

So how could he be in Żebbuġ prior to May 1851, having all the time needed to set up a band, rehearse and perform locally in May and June of that year, the year it is claimed he founded said band?

Besides, in the biography, we also read that his connections with local bands started only after 1873, all four of them are named and St Philip’s Band is not one of them.

Clearly, this is a case of mistaken identity. Whoever gave the information to the street naming committee bases his claim on the name Filippo Galea appearing in Żebbuġ church registers between 1849 and 1871.

This Filippo Galea, however, was only a namesake. Suffice it to say that he was only a street musician and, judging by his handwriting in writing his name on the church registers, an illiterate.

That he was not the noted bandmaster is amply proved by the fact that, on 17 occasions, while he was ‘performing’ in Żebbuġ, the other Filippo was conducting English military bands in Corfù, India and New Zealand.

Rev. Salv Ciappara (1833-1904) was only three years older than Filippo and, the families being close, must have spent their childhood years together. Writing about him on page 100 of his book Storia del Zebbug e sua Parrocchia (1882), Ciappara does not mention any founding of a band by his childhood friend. Surely, had that been the case, he would not have denied him that honour.

Moreover, on page 94 he wrote in no uncertain terms that it was only in 1860 that the first band in Żebbuġ was founded, thereby excluding the existence of any other before that year. He was corroborated by historian Pietru Pawl Castagna on page 248 of his book Lis storia ta Malta bil Gzejer tahha Vol. III.

Henry Camilleri - Żebbuġ

From the online comments board

Parents concerned over mixing of students during exams

‘Not logistically possible’? Yes, that is the way to go. Candidates, exceptionally, should this year sit their exams within their schools.

Let the Education Department nominate an education representative for each school/venue to check and monitor the seriousness and professionalism of the way the exams are organised but let the school administration organise the exams. Most Church schools are up to scratch and, in fact, can teach the Education Department a thing or two about ‘logistics’! – J. Borg

While I tend to agree about the exams being held at school, may I ask if these same students go out on the weekend... play football, do another sport or non-sport activities. Meet up with other family members and friends? So please enough with the bubble excuse as they will meet and mix with other students. If they manage to keep the distance between desks, then it should be no problem. – John Agius

The MATSEC board is the service provider, the students are the customers.

The MATSEC board should make sure that all students should be kept in their bubbles. The less they run around Malta, the better for themselves and for the control of the pandemic.

They can be told to assemble before the exam at designated places outside the exam schools and sit for the exams in separate classrooms so that physical distance is respected. – Ġanni Xkembri

It is about time children sat for their exams in their own school not sending thousands in one school creating traffic chaos and unnecessary student anxiety. The opposition should propose that, as from the first year in government, these exams will be held in the students’ own schools. – N. Scerri

Separate bubbles… yeah... what about football nurseries? Dance lessons? After school activities? What bubbles? – Richard Barlow

