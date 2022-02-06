The reset button for education

I would like to make a few suggestions regarding our educational system.

First, professional early intervention is of the utmost importance. So, there must be enough specialised teachers to help students who fall behind in the primary years and then even at secondary level.

The school should be a one-stop shop. Once in the past, the floodgates opened for learning support assistants/educators. I think it would have been much better to invest in specialised teachers.

I am not saying that there is no place for LSEs but their number should be less and that of support teachers much more. Recently, the Education Department went into a thorough exercise of dismantling the support services involved in early intervention when, in fact, they should have been strengthened.

Secondly, the fact that private tuition has taken the place of the school system in certain cases means that our assessment system is failing. Education should not be coaching for exams but should be about educating the person, helping him or her grow, giving them the tools to continue learning and, as Pope Francis recently said, lighting a fire inside them.

Thirdly, we should give the students the skills to continue learning. This entails learning how to use textbooks and other research tools, a grounding in general science, the skill to try to arrive at the truth, the ability to dream and to think outside the box.

Some teachers simply resort to giving students a pack of notes in order for them to pass their exams. Teachers should not be seen as the experts but as companions in the learning experience. Teachers should never stop studying and learning about new ways to teach. Students should also learn by experience, so, for example, it is important for them to conduct a number of experiments in science.

Fourthly, we are very small as a country. So, let our students expand their vision.

The more they encounter new learning experiences, the more they will develop their intellect. St Eugene once said (falsely attributed to Charlemagne) that knowing a second language is like having a second soul.

Finally, the school experience should be like a home where respect and tender loving care flourish. The school should have a heart which senses who needs help in life. Persons should never be discarded but loved and handled with care.

JOE PORTELLI – Nadur

What next?

The Malta Federation of Organisations Persons with Disability (MFOPD) is shocked at the news of a woman who exploited and locked her housemate with intellectual disabilities in a foul-smelling room for hours on end.

First of all, the MFOPD would like to thank the person who brought this situation to light. We need more of such conscientious persons in our society.

This appalling situation of what this vulnerable person had to go through, and for such a long time, raises a number of questions.

What now for this victim? Has justice been done to this person? How come such a dreadful situation took so long to be discovered?

How many more other vulnerable persons are being exploited in Malta and Gozo? What is going to be done to make sure that something like this does not happen again?

MFOPD hopes this vulnerable person receives the professional attention she needs, which she has been deprived of for all these years.

MFOPD gives its full support to all vulnerable persons and to those persons who come forward to report such atrocious cases.

The Malta Federation of Organisations Persons with Disability is the national umbrella organisation for the disability sector.

It is the voice of approximately 35,000 persons with disability in the Maltese islands. We can be contacted on info@mfopd.org or by telephone on 7707 5555/2707 5555.

MARTHESE MUGLIETTE – president, MFOPD, Santa Venera

Use of AI in education

Teachers are considered facilitators of learning as opposed to walking encyclopaedias. Photo: Shutterstock.com

While the debate regarding how much screen time is too much for children and adults alike, there’s no denying the fact that artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly viable option. The COVID-19 pandemic only served as an accelerator to the process.

“What is the future of education?” It’s a question that is, or should be, asked at any level of education. Skills and competences passed on need to be useful and relevant to an upcoming generation. Entire schools were dedicated to the learning of skills such as shorthand and typewriting. Are these not capabilities anymore? Of course, they are, however, they are no longer relevant. The ability to write in shorthand has been relegated to a curiosity instead of a necessary skill.

But how far does this logic hold true? Can we just dismiss subjects based on their applicability? With this logic in mind, we have already seen a shift in teaching pedagogies.

Teachers are considered facilitators of learning as opposed to walking encyclopaedias. Will we ever find ourselves in a situation where teachers become redundant; obsolete thanks to a digital brain that can do the job instead? Unlikely. No matter how far automation and artificial intelligence achieve, there will still be a place for conventional, human teachers.

It is the role that is changing. Take a look at any automated, mass production industry. The so-called ‘hired hands’ are replaced by machinery, robots just as capable of picking, marking, welding or cutting as any human worker. The question is, who keeps these artificial intelligence systems going?

In most cases, it is a team of programmers, technicians and mechanical engineers. Apply the scenario described above to the educational sector and an interesting prospect comes to light. The likelihood is that teachers will not be made redundant but will have to adapt and develop new teaching pedagogies and systems.

The way forward seems to be a ‘teacher-artificial intelligence’ collaboration, as opposed to an outright replacement of the teacher in the classroom. Without a doubt, AI-driven systems such as translators, spell checks, online tests and blended learning systems are all strong assets that teachers can exploit. Their common advantage? The capability to make the teaching and learning process more efficient. Given the right training and instruction, teachers can be empowered to personalise, streamline and enrich the lessons being delivered. It is a big step in the right direction towards that most elusive of targets – differentiation.

And the teacher’s role in all this? To provide for the students when an AI system can’t. Whether it is a self-correcting test, a self-parking car or a QR code scanner, all AI systems have one thing in common. They are programmed to read from a given set of parameters and execute accordingly. Try miming your inputs into a smart speaker and the result is a predictable one.

As any experienced teacher can attest to, no matter how methodically prepared one is, unexpected, unpredictable situations occur in the classroom on a regular basis. Judgement calls need to be made, exceptions considered, unknowns estimated and, at times, self-imposed rules bent.

Artificial intelligence puts forward a strong case for itself. It is indeed the way forward in terms of efficiency, accessibility and differentiation. However, at the time of writing, it is still incapable of accounting for the limitless variables which may turn up in the classroom. A strong asset to teachers? No doubt. An outright replacement? Not at the time of writing.

DANIEL CARUANA SMITH – head of Senior School, St Edward’s College, Vittoriosa