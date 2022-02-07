The PN’s 11 bills

Anyone who followed the parliamentary debate on the hotchpotch of 11 draft laws presented as one bill by the opposition, couldn’t have missed the chasm that exists between the government and the opposition.

While the government speakers clearly explained why the PN’s bill as presented did not make sense – mixing a few good points with others which not only did not make sense but which could be very harmful for our country’s economy and reputation – the opposition speakers, particularly Karol Aquilina, Jason Azzopardi and Bernard Grech, were only interested in convincing their diehard supporters.

Hearing Aquilina hurling insults at the PL parliamentary group while insisting that our dear Malta “is indeed a mafia state”, even saying that Joseph Muscat “is the head of this mafia”, besides making one’s stomach turn, proves beyond any shadow of doubt that the looming general election is affecting very badly the reasoning faculties of Aquilina.

Same as is happening to his brother, Robert, president of the PN’s Repubblika pseudo-political group.

His comment on Muscat is the worst kind of vile, political hatred I can remember, with the exception of the late Daphne Caruana Galizia’s comment on another PL leader and prime minister, Dom Mintoff, after she had heard of Mintoff’s death.

No wonder the latest Balzan PN councillor to resign from the PN and as PN councillor, Andre Grech, said a few days ago, he was resigning because he no longer wanted to be a member “in a party of haters”.

This is the sorry state the PN has been reduced to by the likes of Azzopardi, Karol and Robert Aquilina and Beppe Fenech Adami.

I have left out Grech since whatever he says and does is ordered by his Repubblika masters.

Eddy Privitera – Mosta

Don’t be deaf to the need of this brother/sister

The incident of the yelling man who interrupted the general audience of Pope Francis last Wednesday points to the evangelical response the Argentine pontiff made at the end of the same audience.

“A few minutes ago, we heard a person who was yelling, yelling, who had some problem. I don’t know if it’s physical, psychological, spiritual. A brother of ours in difficulty.

“I would like to finish by praying for him, for our brother who is suffering, the poor man, if he shouted it’s because he is suffering, he has some need, don’t be deaf to the need of this brother.”

Then he prayed an Ave Maria with the pilgrims present.

Am I deaf or responsive to the needs of my brother and sister who cross my life path?

Fr Mario Attard, OFM Cap – Marsa