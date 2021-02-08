Apartment politics

Reference is made to an article which appeared in Times of Malta regarding the condominium administrator. I would like to know if a condominus can give his/her proxy to the administrator for the AGMs?

Can the condominus be barred from giving his proxy to the administrator for fear that decisions taken by him would not be to the advantage of the condominus?

In other words, can the condominus just give his/her proxy to the block representative only and not to the administrator so s/he can then be sure that the block rep would have his/her best interests at heart?

David Demajo – Sliema

Is PN leader in charge?

It is glaringly obvious that Manwel Delia’s Repubblika, the PN’s front organisation, together with the former stalwart of the PN establishment, Louis Galea, are keeping Bernard Grech – the supposed leader of the opposition – on a leash.

This was confirmed when, during Grech’s meetings with each opposition deputy to discuss his shadow cabinet decisions, he had next to him a top Repubblika activist, Ray Bezzina, former CEO of former PN minister George Pullicino. He was recently revealed to have been involved in a scandal at Wasteserv on the eve of the 2013 general election.

Not only was Grech not allowed to choose his own shadow cabinet by imposing Bezzina to take a prominent part in the one-on-one discussions with each MP, but Grech has been unable to distance himself from Kristina Chetcuti’s (a prominent activist of Repubblika and OccupyJustice) shameful attack on the Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci.

That Bernard ‘the Greek’ Grech has already lost his cool is becoming evident with each passing day. His most recent example was his fist-banging on the table while being interviewed by a PBS journalist who dared ask this supposed prime minister-in-waiting some embarrassing questions. Instead of answering such questions, Grech attacked the PBS journalist for daring to ask those questions.

However, the cherry on the cake was when Grech defended his shadow cabinet member, Edwin Vassallo, who declared publicly that the laws giving more rights to LGBTIQ and people who were seeking a divorce “were inhuman”.

Instead of having a kap who proves he can get the PN to move with the times, he intends to take the PN back decades.

Eddy Privitera – Mosta

Empowering all women

When the discussion of a topic as important as abortion resorts to petty name-calling, something has gone deeply wrong in society and it was, therefore, with disappointment that I viewed the letter by Nathalie Psaila on behalf of Doctors for Choice recently.

The group tries to discredit the name of Life Network Foundation, which, in fact, gives help and support to all women who are facing crisis pregnancies, empowering them to become mothers. We help all women without distinction and it’s time for Doctors for Choice to stop the blatant lies that we are against LGBTIQ people. I suggest having a look at one of our couple’s testimonies on https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3425800710881601.

We embrace a Catholic ethic of life, yes, and proudly so, and that includes love and respect to all. Does it bother her that our faith inspires us in our outreach? Would she like all politicians and people of faith to be excluded from public life?

Tonio Borg’s legal analysis of the Għaqda Studenti tal-Liġi (Malta Law Students' Society) report endorsed by pro-abortion activists affirms what is known by many international legal scholars – that there is no human right to abortion but that there is the right to life. The report is heavily biased and prejudiced, to say nothing of assumptions which are not correct.

Had the researchers of the paper looked deeper into comparisons within European neighbourhood, they’d find that abortion has offered little to women in terms of healthcare. Poland, which has very strict limits on the availability of the procedure, has one of the lowest rates of maternal mortality in the world.

Here in Malta, much the same as pre-referendum Ireland, we have a lower rate of maternal mortality than in the affluent countries of France, Germany and the UK. Abortion doesn’t save lives. It’s the mark of failure of a society that has nothing better to offer to women and children.

We have a unique opportunity to show the world that we can do better than abortion. Women deserve better. They deserve emotional, financial and practical support from the community as they raise the next generation of children. Their babies deserve better.

We can find real solutions to social circumstances that are best for both mother and child. Instead of slinging mud across the debate chamber, let’s focus our efforts on bringing life and hope to those who need it.

Miriam Sciberras – chairperson, Life Network Foundation Malta, Valletta

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.