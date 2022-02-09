Objective finance writing

I have recently had the occasion to write appealing for fairer and more objective writing by broker Edward Rizzo in his weekly page.

That he has now simply assumed the role of outright salesman for every new investment issue coming on to the market has again been seen in his outright advertorial piece about the recently floated M & Z shares issue.

Not for one moment in four long columns of speaking about the issuer company did he mention that, out of every €0.72 which every would-be purchaser would have to fork out to purchase one such share, the company will be taking into its pockets as much as €0.595, that is a whopping 82.6 per cent of what each purchaser will be forking out for one share.

In simpler terms, would-be investors will only be getting back a mere 17.4 per cent worth of actual on-the-spot acquired value for their investment spend.

I don’t consider Rizzo’s clearly intentional failure to mention this element as fair and unbiased writing. This is yet another piece of evidence of the outrightly capitalist times we are living in.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

Abortions and Holocaust

May I suggest to anyone wishing to convince readers of these columns that abortions of early foeti (authorised by European parliaments) are equivalent to the Jewish Holocaust that they ought to first confirm that claim in the European Parliament and in a European court.

Furthermore, the Holocaust was not just about racism but also about stealing property and businesses from a people with a different religion and who Christians had long demonised for “killing Christ”.

That demonisation is still embedded in the subconscious of many people around the world, including Europeans, whose education and intelligence is, unfortunately, of low quality.

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – Attard

Equal in dignity

Men and women should honour, respect, love and care for one another not because they are ‘equal’ but because they are ‘equal in dignity’.

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

Saving arable land and full-time farmers

The government has undertaken to look into buying properties that are currently leased to band clubs so that they can be rented out to the clubs at reasonable prices.

It has been reported that the authorities will enter into negotiations with proprietors as part of an “unprecedented” investment that is being funded by the national development and social fund, of which €109 million have been allocated so far. No less than 91 band clubs could eventually benefit from such a commitment.

Could not our government also undertake to look into buying the remaining scarce arable land on our islands that is currently rented out to a good number of full-time farmers and used for agricultural produce not to mention also that such agricultural activity constitutes their livelihood?

These poor farmers are currently living out a nightmare with the ongoing court proceedings that may easily entail their eviction.

I am sure that such a cause is more deserving than band clubs in utilising some of the national development and social fund.

Mark Said – Msida