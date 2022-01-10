Why PN is being ignored

The so-called leader of the opposition, Bernard Grech, had the cheek to open his mouth when it was revealed that Labour backbencher, Ian Castaldi Paris, had a very similar tax-dodging accusation to the one which has been haunting Grech since he contested and won the PN leadership election in 2020.

At least, Castaldi Paris has decided to bow out of the impending general election while Grech will be leading his party, and wishes to be given the trust to also lead our country.

Unfortunately for Grech, besides his own story, another very similar tax-dodging story to that of Castaldi Paris has emerged these last few days. The story concerns one of the most vociferous PN exponents, especially during PN and Repubblika protest marches: Nationalist MP David Thake.

The amount of VAT and penalties involved reaches the €270,000 mark. When this story broke in The Sunday Times of Malta, Thake resorted to a damage-limitation exercise by asking the commissioner for standards in public life, George Hyzler, to investigate him on whether he had breached ethics.

This move provided the excuse for Grech and the PN to do and say nothing; no requests for resignation from the parliamentary group until Hyzler – a former PN parliamentary secretary – announces his conclusions. Nothing.

Is it any wonder, then, that the great majority of the Maltese and Gozitans keep taking the PN’s and its media apologists’ daily anti-government rants with a spoonful of salt?

Eddy Privitera – Mosta

Links with Scottish college

I refer to Carmel Lino Cutajar’s recent letter (December 29) outlining the excellent cooperation between the Royal College of Edinburgh and the University of Malta and his vital role in many of these activities.

For accuracy’s sake, I beg to point out that I was admitted as a Fellow of the Royal College of Edinburgh in 1960 in dental surgery and probably am older than him.

George Camilleri – Swieqi

A candle in the darkness

The year 2021 was rather hard with the emergence of the new variant of COVID-19, which seems to be spreading much faster than Delta, and people are tired of vaccines.

As the end of the year was approaching, there was a certain hope deep down in people’s hearts of receiving some light and alleviate the burden.

Christmas was approaching and there were great expectations as well, especially in Bethlehem and Jerusalem. Groups of pilgrims made reservations but they cancelled just a few days before Christmas. But the Christians didn’t give in to despair; they continued celebrating and kept their spirits high.

They soon had to face another blow in their daily life: the high cost of living. Food prices were doubled and some items were tripled. So, for Christmas, we tried to make food hampers for some poor families, especially with children to brighten up their day and celebrate Christmas joyfully.

Besides paying the fees for the first semester at the university for a Christian student and school fees for three others, there was also a contribution to the Mariam Angels Foundation which supports cancer patients from Gaza and the occupied territories who cannot afford treatment at the Israeli Hadassah Hospital.

This is how we are trying to “light a candle in the darkness” and spread Christ’s message of love and hope among the poor, thanks to the generosity of Mission Fund.

Therefore, I appeal to readers to continue supporting the Mission Fund Foundation, which helps the Maltese missionaries to spread the Good News. Donations may be made online or by direct bank transfer to one of the following accounts: BOV: IBAN No.: MT70VALL220130000000 16300798022, APS: IBAN No.: MT67APSB77079005231820000 820762, BNF: IBAN No.: MT94BNIF1450200000000087963101, LOM: IBAN No.: MT65LBMA05000000000001440822115.

More information can be accessed from the website www.mission fund.org.mt.

May God bless all the helpers and benefactors for their generosity towards the Maltese missionaries.

Sr Rose Theresa Sant, NDS – Jerusalem