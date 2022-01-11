Legal vengeance?

I write in response to Chris Barbara’s letter (January 1), wherein he reiterates “that abortion happens every single day in Malta” because, he says, he hears regularly from women seeking abortions and he did not consider these as criminals.

He quotes two indications for abortion: a pregnant woman who already has young children and a mother whose 16-year-old daughter is pregnant and “does not want to be”.

These excuses for killing human offspring in utero beg the question of why these women did not exercise their free will before getting into that condition. The stock answers of the “pro-choice” opinionist would be the ‘rape’ or ‘family inconvenience’ argument, with not the slightest sign of recognition for the right of the developing human being they seek to kill.

Under these juvenile, utilitarian and often irresponsible excuses, many millions of abortions are occurring unrelently worldwide every year, amounting to a holocaust. This happens because early human life, being still formless and invisible, is wrongly seen as a threat or an encumbrance.

The public should be better educated in this regard. If Barbara himself were to take a refresher course in human embryology and ethics, I am sure his flaunted humaneness would cringe at the thought of deliberately disrupting such an amazing autonomous creative process and cruelly destroy, for comparatively trivial reasons, vibrant life that is as precious as that of the reluctant mothers he speaks for. The usual indications, as quoted above, for abortion belie the pro-abortionists’ “life-saving” claims. It is uncommon for abortion to be needed to save a mother’s life.

Barbara says that those people who are against abortion are heartless and have no idea what “these women” face and he ends his letter saying, among other things, that “this country... must decriminalise abortion... not least to disarm the vengeance of those who wish to see these vulnerable women punished”.

That is blatantly untrue because those he accuses actually promote practical help and solutions for these women’s concerns and do not want punishment or “vengeance”.

This attack on those who are defending life and ethical behaviour is malicious and exposes the man as a bad loser. He presents feeble arguments and resorts to blatantly false accusations against those who do not agree with his warped thinking.

The anti-abortion law is a successful deterrent of interference with nature, specifically women’s bodies, motherhood and human lives. Let it be.

John Pace – Victoria

No end in sight

Since April 2020, the road connecting St Angelo Mansions to Kalkara has been affected by the Sally project.

Lots of breaking and noise at the beginning then...

Long breaks, summer, holidays, bad weather. Very little has been done here for months now.

In the last eight months, the situation looks tragic, almost ridiculous.

Mud everywhere, holes, rubble, rubbish and dangerous spots for walkers and dogs.

Exiting from St Angelo one has to try to walk on a very unstable and dangerous stretch of pathway and there is no way to skip that part.

The builders just put a big block of concrete and the problem is sorted. But it is not, especially since that happened months ago and nothing has been done for a long time.

Since early October, nobody has been working on the Vittoriosa St Angelo part of the road. The water is everywhere and who has the car in St Angelo’s outside parking lot has to go through rocks, rubble and plastic every day. The sea is already breaking the little that has been done.

We wonder how long this will go on for.

Breaking is easy but making this place a decent place again is something that requires many people working seriously every day for a few weeks.

Is this too much to expect?

Is there a deadline for this project we can rely on?

Barbara Viscito – Vittoriosa