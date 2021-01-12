Why not both life and money?

I would like to comment on the little value the Maltese government has placed on the life of its Maltese citizens.

I am a retired advanced life support paramedic specialising in disaster medicine for almost 30 years in Australia.

Every day, I never gave up on life. For example: having to do CPR on a patient in cardiac arrest in the back of a moving ambulance for three hours before we arrived at the hospital and this was in an Australian summer and the patient survived.

The 221 extra deaths in this country since the airport opened has sickened me. For Malta to have only a net increase of 15 per cent in tourism this is madness.

But how stupid was I? After the 27th minute or 15 per cent of the journey I should have stopped and on arrival at the hospital I could have told the patient’s relatives I gave all I had – a full 15 per cent. If I had only given 15 per cent and the patient had died, I would have been legally charged and possibly imprisoned. I never gave up on any one’s life in my care in over 30 years of service.

This government has made a joke of how I view a human life because I have learned that the most important policy with this government is money.

It’s a bit like the game show Money in the Box or what’s behind the Green Door: the Money in the Box is 15 per cent increase and what’s behind the Green Door are 221 Maltese lives. The punch line is the government has lost the key to the door. I would love to make a public plea to be able to have a debate with one of the big three or all three who are looking after Malta’s health welfare during this pandemic.

Neil Elliott – St Paul’s Bay

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The wrong village mentioned

This newspaper should be thanked for adorning the back page of its January 9 edition with the picture of the niche of the Annunciation.

The historical shrine known as ‘the old niche’ dates back to 1773 and is located in the village of Għasri not Żebbuġ.

Salvu Felice Pace – Għasri

Moneyval review

Avoiding “greylisting” seems to be the highest objective of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s government in the forthcoming Moneyval feedback.

Setting the bar so low speaks volumes about the government’s ambition for the country’s gaming and financial services sectors, which, in turn, sustain other sectors of our economy.

Our country needs to aim much higher than that.

David Pace Ross – Sliema

Extra cost for newspapers

I have just been charged an extra 30c on The Daily Mailnewspaper.

I wonder if somebody can tell me if this increase is correct?

I think the increase is of great interest to readers of London newspapers.

Was it Brexit that caused the increase in price? After all, London newspapers are printed in Malta.

Guliano Borg – Gżira

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.