Not just a theft

It is with some dismay that I read an article in Times of Malta. It seems that assault has been relegated to a minor offence. In the eyes of one lawyer for sure. He said: “it was just the theft of a mobile”.

Does the lawyer know how such events affect the elderly?

The elderly gentleman involved in the case was going about his lawful business, set upon by two total strangers, who obviously manhandled him, invaded his personal space and stole what to him may have been a lifeline and, then, when they are in court, their lawyer defends their action with such a statement.

No, this was robbery and an assault on a vulnerable person and should be treated as such, not trivialised by someone who can easily afford a nice new phone.

The elderly gent may never get over this event. It can, and may, affect the whole way he lives the rest of his life. It may even stop him leaving his home for fear of another attack. It’s not just “the theft of a mobile”.

Ray Hinton-Bonello – Mosta

Ban cars for everyday use

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

This government is investing heavily in the use of cars with the new fabulous road infrastructure and the cropping up of numerous petrol stations. And many, like children playing with new toys, aspire for a shiny SUV albeit it mostly gobbles up diesel.

At the same time, public transport has remained mainly on the same level and has not become more attractive, comfortable and convenient for everyday needs and for work. An underground mass transit system has not even yet made it as a topic for national discussion. The Nationalist Party under Simon Busuttil proposed it once but it has been placed on the back- burner. And our educational system is not educating us on the use of cars.

We know that in the near future we have to ban cars with internal combustion engines. And, although electric cars are a bit better, they will still cause congestion and pollution from the wearing away of tyres, brakes and clutches. So the way forward should be an efficient and attractive mass transport system.

Let us not shoot this idea down by saying it is not economically viable. No public transport ever made profit. Look at the London transport or the New York one, which suffer heavy losses despite the multitude of people who use them. But it is the lifeline of these two cities and helps cut down pollution.

Our choices go on to show that the nice words floating about on how much we have at heart the environment are empty words and sound hollow.

Jesus says: By their fruit you will recognise them. Do people pick grapes from thornbushes or figs from thistles? Mt 7: 16

Joe Portelli – Nadur

Church attendance and the vulnerable

I read Fr Martin Schembri’s letter ‘Church attendance’ (January 13) in complete disbelief. Is Fr Schembri seriously suggesting that those vulnerable individuals who are staying away from church services

because of the pandemic should ignore all risks and “heroically” attend church? Mask wearing, hand disinfection and social distancing reduce but do not completely eliminate the risk of infection.

If one falls under the “vulnerable” category it is preferable to avoid large gatherings, including church services. Please let us not confuse “heroism” with recklessness.

I am very grateful to the Archbishop for his Masses on Sunday and feast days and, until I am vaccinated against the virus, I will continue to tune in to TVM2 to follow them.

I may not be a “hero” in the correspondent’s eyes but that is something that I, together, no doubt, with many others, will have to live with.

Charles Gauci – Sannat

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.