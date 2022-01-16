Malta and integration

I enjoy reading contributions in Times of Malta by Revel Barker. He seems to have a wealth of experience in journalism, having been a Fleet Street reporter.

However, I refer to his Talking Point in the Times of Malta of December 4, 2021 where he mentioned Dom Mintoff’s proposal way back in the 1950s of Malta’s integration with Britain with Maltese MPs at Westminster.

I lived through those times and the proposals included paying workers nine pounds sterling per week and Malta having six MPs at Westminster.

It happened that only Labour staunch supporters, a minority, were in favour while the Nationalist Party boycotted the referendum held in February 1956.

It must be made clear that the proposal of integration was absolutely a non-starter for the Nationalist Party and the majority of the people, who were in favour of independence. Some historians say that integration was only Mintoff’s starting point of discussions with Britain. Later, when Mintoff was in office, Malta was declared a Republic in 1974 and the queen removed as our head of state.

If integration had materialised, it would have been the greatest disaster of the century for Malta, especially when looking back at what was achieved during the last 50 years.

To give an example, after the 2008 financial crisis, our economy was proportionally as strong as that of Germany and both countries were the best in the eurozone. Also, Malta was rated by top financial circles as the richest small island in the world.

Lastly, Barker is suggesting putting the Mintoffian proposal to Westminster for a second time, which is silly, to say the least, especially after Brexit.

VICTOR CAUCHI – Victoria

Pope Francis and classical music

I was happy to read the Times of Malta online article ‘Music-loving Pope visits Rome record store’ (January 12).

I am delighted that Pope Francis safely (and without fanfare) was able to escape from the Vatican walls for some minutes of free time at a record store.

The article noted that the pontiff likes classical music, especially Wolfgang Mozart. It is even more interesting to note that Mozart was a Roman Catholic and a Freemason by his fraternal friendships.

I applaud Pope Francis for being like “the common person”, with the article noting that he purchased his eyeglasses at a regular shop, bought some orthopaedic shoes, carries his own briefcase and dials his own telephone calls like everyone else.

Perhaps what makes Pope Francis so beloved is that he lives modestly and his dignity has the charming virtue of sincerity via his frugality. We are all human and we have our virtues and our flaws.

It shows that even the pope can mingle with common people and that we are all equal in Almighty God’s eyes. People would be well-advised to remember what attributes we have in common. The pope provides inspiration as a shepherd and as a worldwide pastor. His love of classical music settles the nervous soul.

JAMES A. MARPLES – Longview, Texas, the US

The corridor connecting Scandinavia to Malta

The SCAN-MED corridor runs from Finland all the way down to Malta and, thanks to a bridge over the sea at Copenhagen, it’s all pretty easy-going, until you reach that rather major mountain range called the Alps. For decades, that’s slowed travel down, creating a tortuous bottleneck on what’s otherwise a pretty slick route.

To solve the problem, the EUH is digging a tunnel, the Brenner Base Tunnel, directly through the very heart of the mountains to effectively connect Scandinavia with Malta in the Mediterranean.

It will be appreciated if the Malta government will give some more information on this project to the nation.

JOSEPH PAUL MITZI ALBAE DECREASE – Ex-Enemata chief draughtsman, San Ġwann

Opening pandora’s box by a stroke of the pen

Maltese law protects human life from conception to natural death. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Maltese law (article 241 of the criminal code) protects human life from conception to natural death and makes abortion illegal because it kills. To attenuate public resistance, pro-abortionists claim that abortion is therapeutic and, so, Mark Said (January 8,) proposed an exemption to this law by “a simple stroke of the pen”. This exemption could be the “thin end of the wedge”, leading to total abolition of that law.

Said suggests amending article 241 of the code to read that “no offence is committed if and when miscarriage is procured for therapeutic reasons to preserve the mother’s physical and mental health or to end a pregnancy that tests have shown would result in a child with severe abnormalities”.

He proposes that “such therapeutic abortions should be expressly limited to pregnancies of less than 19 weeks using three specified methods, namely, MVA, D and C and D and E”. These “methods” are all abortion procedures that remove the embryo as if it is the only or main source of the problem, when this may not be the case.

Here, abortion is projected as the only remedy to safeguard a pregnant woman’s threatened life when there are other preferable treatments that aim to save the life of both mother and child. The same argument of alternative therapies holds in respect of the common mental health problems in pregnancy.

Regarding foetal abnormalities found on testing, there have been cases where such tests proved to be misleading and other cases that can be treated successfully in utero by advanced modern techniques. There is no doubt that legalisation of abortion for foetal anomalies would lay the ground for legalising euthanasia, another atrocity.

The life-protective law expressed in article 241 cannot tolerate exceptions that intentionally break it and go radically against its fundamental principle. “Therapeutic abortion” is a misconception and cannot be considered ethical therapy or healthcare because abortion destroys human life. The end does not justify the means.

Killing directly to save another life is invariably fraught with indecision, confusion and guilt. Killing a human for being defective is inhuman and evil. But trying genuinely to save both competing lives is another matter and is ethically acceptable even if an unintended incidental or inevitable loss of one of them occurs.

Said’s proposed legal exception fractures the law and could, by more subtle “strokes of the pen”, lead to abortion on demand. A simple stroke of the pen in article 241 would open a pandora’s box.

JOHN B. PACE – Victoria

Delayed tax payment

So, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana is insisting that tax has to be paid without deferrals or delays.

I would like to draw his attention to the fact that my wife’s family has long been awaiting the release of their deceased mother’s funds from Bank of Valletta in order to settle her succession tax. Such a delay may incur us extra tax department penalties.

A letter sent to BOV insisting on the release of funds was automatically acknowledged, stating that we be contacted within 48 hours.

Obviously, we were not contacted.

ANTHONY MERCIECA – Qala

Postal services

What has happened to the efficiency of the postal services? I sent a registered letter to the Republic of Ireland on December 6 and it only arrived on December 21.

In turn, a registered letter from Ireland, posted on December 7, arrived in Malta on December 27.

A letter posted in Scotland on December 15 arrived in Malta on January 12. These are not the only examples.

Can the local postal authorities give an explanation about these delays? Are there any suggestions or actions that need to be taken?

FRANS H. SAID – St Paul’s Bay

