I refer to the article ‘Whose side are you on?’ by Vicki Ann Cremona (January 11).

When persons in very high authority take controversial and unpopular decisions, I try to understand their motive before turning hypercritical.

I have been tempted to believe that the attorney general’s reason to downgrade the charge against Darren Debono from attempted homicide carrying a 30-year prison sentence to one of attempted robbery was to entice the accused to turn state witness against other suspects. That is what is being reported.

I am not a legal person by training but, when I served as juror many years ago, I learned that the testimony of an accomplice is to be completely dismissed unless it is corroborated by at least another person who is not in any way involved in the crime or is a court-appointed expert.

I vividly remember the defence counsel clearly stating that, in such a case, Maltese law, based on British law, demands or, rather, obliges jurors to scrap that testimony. This was confirmed by the presiding judge in the closing address.

The outcome of further court procedures against other suspects in the failed (thanks to brave policemen) HSBC heist will reflect on the wisdom of the attorney general to act as she did.

Victor Pisani – Santa Luċija

The very long overdue increase in legal aid capping (nearly double) announced by the minister of justice is welcome and commendable.

As a strong believer that mediation (voluntary by its very nature) is the only effective solution to alleviating our heavy court workload, with all the frustration and suffering it brings, I continue to propose that legal aid is extended outside the courts of justice to the realm of mediation and, possibly later, other mechanisms for alternative dispute resolution.

Austin Sammut – Mosta

This is It Tokk, Victoria.

When is the most frequented piece of road in Gozo going to be redone? This picture, taken a few days ago on a wintery evening, shows just a few metres of this potholed road.

Only a few years old and it’s sinking in multiple places. It is a disgrace for all those responsible for the shoddy job and those who were supposed to be monitoring the works.

Carmel George Camilleri – Victoria

While I agree with Anthony Curmi’s letter (January 12), allow me to express my concern regarding the availability of Malta’s number-one newspaper, the Times of Malta.

It is now a hassle to get this newspaper, especially after 11am, for the simple reason that a significant number of stationers and corner shops have closed down.

Some outlets that sell the newspaper choose to order a minimum of a dozen or so, fearing that they might end up with some unsold.

I urge the convenience shops that have mushroomed all over the island, and stay open till late, to start selling newspapers. I am sure they have nothing to lose.

Guliano Borge – Gżira

I note the complaint in the letters page by Anthony Curmi about the price differential of The Sunday Telegraph print edition being €5.70 in Malta and just £2.90 in Gibraltar.

The price in Gibraltar is irrelevant as it is not printed here and we have to rely on the online edition.

Curmi should feel less disgruntled this weekend.

Mike Nicholls – Gibraltar

