A moral issue

Although it is regrettable that Albert Cilia Vincenti (January 7) considers the current debate about abortion “boring”, his clarification regarding the “unborn person”, as widely cited by the pro-life brigade, is most welcome, particularly as it comes from an eminent consultant pathologist.

We also agree that abortion is a moral issue, so, in case anyone has any doubts, my pro-choice colleagues and I will continue this campaign until we have better sex education, comprehensive access to contraception and abortion is decriminalised in Malta.

Isabel Stabile, obo Doctors for Choice – St Julian’s

Coming to kill us

As I write, the daily reported numbers of new COVID cases in Malta are well over 100 and have even been more than 200 on some days, suggesting that the Maltese haven’t understood the plot yet, which is that the virus cannot spread if it has nowhere to go.

If the Maltese are content to kill each other on the mainland, I am not going to interfere but, as a long-time Gozo resident, I object to their bringing it over here, where (we keep being told) there is an ageing population.

Not so long ago, Gozo was totally COVID-free. Our situation was greatly helped by a ban – which I am pleased to say the police took seriously – on all non-essential travel on the ferries. That was, however, applicable only during the “shoulder months”.

Then, the new Gozo minister wailed about the loss of tourism and begged the south-islanders to come and support what he called “local tourism”, even temporarily reducing the already cheap cost of bringing a car over. Thousands – we watched them – came over in summer and, as the ferry figures (and infection records) show, crossed again for Christmas and New Year.

Reports suggest that Gozo’s lettable farmhouses are already fully booked for carnival, despite the Nadur council having cancelled the festival for this year.

There is still time for the Gozo ministry – and the government – to show some guts and cancel all non-essential travel in February (and, for that matter, for the foreseeable future). I would even suggest a concession that anybody who can show a pre-booking for a hotel – where, at least, there will be self-distancing in place – be permitted. For I have news for the politicians: not even the tourist association wants this influx of arrivals.

Or does the government not care about Gozitans dying what we are told are usually horrible deaths?

Maybe they are so desperate to get hold of nanna’s house, so that they can turn it into flats or a boutique hotel. But, whatever, it is yet another sign that “the Maltese” don’t give a fig about “Gozitans”.

Revel Barker – Għajnsielem

The Anyway Prayer

St Teresa of Calcutta is truly a sound spiritual mentor for our times. An eloquent example is her Anyway Prayer.

“People are often unreasonable, illogical and self-centred; forgive them anyway. If you are kind, people may accuse you of selfish, ulterior motives; be kind anyway. If you are successful, you will win some false friends and some true enemies; succeed anyway.

“If you are honest and frank, people may cheat you; be honest and frank anyway. What you spend years building, someone could destroy overnight; build anyway. If you find serenity and happiness, they may be jealous; be happy anyway.

“The good you do today, people will often forget tomorrow; do good anyway. Give the world the best you have and it may never be enough; give the world the best you’ve got anyway. You see, in the final analysis, it is between you and your God; it was never between you and them anyway.”

Let us keep doing good whether they appreciate us or hurt us!

Fr Mario Attard OFM Cap – Marsa

Thieves

Over the past months, the phrase ‘as thick as thieves’ kept recurring in my thoughts.

I wonder why!

Carmel Sciberras - Naxxar

