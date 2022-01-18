Angelo Xuereb – a success story
It is with great pleasure that I highlight a success story. I refer specifically to Angelo Xuereb. I have known Angelo since the 1980s and 1990s. He always had the vision and drive to succeed.
Yes, he had his fair share of obstacles and hiccups but was strong enough to keep on striving and fighting. His wife was of great support and, later, his daughters were like pillars to his aims and struggles.
In the interim period of some 40 years, he built a decent empire made up of varied interests.
Keep it up Angelo. Your success has been achieved through perseverance and hard work but also through vision and stamina.
Good show.
FRANS SAID – St Paul’s Bay
That’s enough
The recent correspondence on the subject of therapeutic abortion has led to repeated, very robust and very convincing rebuttals by Giovanni Bonello, a former judge of the European Court of Human Rights.
I suggest Times of Malta should declare that “All correspondence on this subject is now closed”.
Stephen Vassallo – Xewkija
From the online comments board
Enemalta handed Shanghai Electric €2m annual ‘consultancy fee’
Just have a look at the photo. Joseph Muscat and Konrad Mizzi, two persons who brought Malta to the attention of world media (and greylisting) for the corrupt deals. And the Labour Party lost reputation and respect for the corrupt deals signed under the tenure of Muscat. Mizzi was the postman for these deals (and what about Keith Schembri)? – Godwin Dalli
Who would ever want to be seen shaking hands with this prime minister who allowed all this dirt to happen on his watch!
Mizzi said that he always consulted Muscat and got the approval of the cabinet in which the present Prime Minister Robert Abela was a paid consultant.
Kontinwità – we were told... expect more of the same under Labour. – Jon Schembri
In corrupt deals the same name pops up – Konrad Mizzi who is also responsible for the Air Malta disaster. The setting up of Malta Air by former tourism minister Mizzi was the prelude to Air Malta’s downfall. – L. Vella Clark
Raid Enemalta and the law firm drafting the contracts. For sure they know why they pay such money. – Robert Smith
What a web of filth… - Jean Carl Grech
How could any company make profit with all these sharks around? – Ray Schembri
Now Robert Abela will tell us he did not know about it. – Joseph C. Galea
They cannot hide their smiles in this photo. I guess knowing how much they are going to fill their pockets by defrauding the Maltese citizens and residents makes them very happy. – Danika Vella
Panama comes to mind. – J. Grech
Seriously what is the police commissioner waiting for to prosecute Konrad Mizzi? – Drin Zerafa
No wonder that they do not want to adjust the subsidy on the bills when it is the consumer who subsidises this past and present/future corruption! – Ġanni Borg
Never a dull moment. Will we ever know how many millions have been siphoned by these crooks? – Victor Bonello
No wonder the corrupt duo are smiling like Cheshire cats! And what are the clueless Abela and Gafà going to do about that? – A. Caruana
