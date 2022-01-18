Angelo Xuereb – a success story

It is with great pleasure that I highlight a success story. I refer specifically to Angelo Xuereb. I have known Angelo since the 1980s and 1990s. He always had the vision and drive to succeed.

Yes, he had his fair share of obstacles and hiccups but was strong enough to keep on striving and fighting. His wife was of great support and, later, his daughters were like pillars to his aims and struggles.

In the interim period of some 40 years, he built a decent empire made up of varied interests.

Keep it up Angelo. Your success has been achieved through perseverance and hard work but also through vision and stamina.

Good show.

FRANS SAID – St Paul’s Bay

That’s enough

The recent correspondence on the subject of therapeutic abortion has led to repeated, very robust and very convincing rebuttals by Giovanni Bonello, a former judge of the European Court of Human Rights.

I suggest Times of Malta should declare that “All correspondence on this subject is now closed”.

Stephen Vassallo – Xewkija

Enemalta handed Shanghai Electric €2m annual ‘consultancy fee’

Former energy minister Konrad Mizzi signing the share purchase agreement with Shanghai Electric Power in 2014 in the presence of ex-prime minister Joseph Muscat. File photo Former energy minister Konrad Mizzi signing the share purchase agreement with Shanghai Electric Power in 2014 in the presence of ex-prime minister Joseph Muscat. File photo

Just have a look at the photo. Joseph Muscat and Konrad Mizzi, two persons who brought Malta to the attention of world media (and greylisting) for the corrupt deals. And the Labour Party lost reputation and respect for the corrupt deals signed under the tenure of Muscat. Mizzi was the postman for these deals (and what about Keith Schembri)? – Godwin Dalli

Who would ever want to be seen shaking hands with this prime minister who allowed all this dirt to happen on his watch!

Mizzi said that he always consulted Muscat and got the approval of the cabinet in which the present Prime Minister Robert Abela was a paid consultant.

Kontinwità – we were told... expect more of the same under Labour. – Jon Schembri

In corrupt deals the same name pops up – Konrad Mizzi who is also responsible for the Air Malta disaster. The setting up of Malta Air by former tourism minister Mizzi was the prelude to Air Malta’s downfall. – L. Vella Clark

Raid Enemalta and the law firm drafting the contracts. For sure they know why they pay such money. – Robert Smith

What a web of filth… - Jean Carl Grech

How could any company make profit with all these sharks around? – Ray Schembri

Now Robert Abela will tell us he did not know about it. – Joseph C. Galea

They cannot hide their smiles in this photo. I guess knowing how much they are going to fill their pockets by defrauding the Maltese citizens and residents makes them very happy. – Danika Vella

Panama comes to mind. – J. Grech

Seriously what is the police commissioner waiting for to prosecute Konrad Mizzi? – Drin Zerafa

No wonder that they do not want to adjust the subsidy on the bills when it is the consumer who subsidises this past and present/future corruption! – Ġanni Borg

Never a dull moment. Will we ever know how many millions have been siphoned by these crooks? – Victor Bonello

No wonder the corrupt duo are smiling like Cheshire cats! And what are the clueless Abela and Gafà going to do about that? – A. Caruana

