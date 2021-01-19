Latin: a living dead language

In some of our schools, Latin is still being taught, not to mention the sixth form and the University of Malta. Latin forms an essential part of the classical languages.

It depends, now, whether one studies Latin out of necessity or for the lights and delights of the Latin language. In Malta, we have quite a number of Latinists who view Latin as a great source of knowledge and pleasure.

Abroad, there are many groups whose purpose is not just to teach/learn Latin but also to enjoy speaking it to others who share their love for this language. They hold that also modern names and actions can be latinised, declined and conjugated.

The official language of the Catholic Church even today is Latin. The typical edition of the Roman liturgy is in Latin. The latest edition of the Missale Romanum was published in 2008, with a few additions in Latin made by Pope Benedict XVI, who even made an addition to the Missale Romanum of 1962 in Latin.

When we, Maltese, write or talk, we unconsciously use some Latin words or abbreviations. Professionals, like medical doctors and lawyers, use Latin terms. Perhaps the most common Latin words used by any man in the street are Mater Dei (Mother of God).

Joe Zammit – Paola

False oath

Gavin Gulia (right) swore loyalty to the constitution, which, in his case, implied that he will represent his constituents in parliament but he knew that he would be resigning his seat in a few minutes for a more lucrative job.

The Speaker was used to facilitate such blasphemy and betrayal of the constitution by no other than the prime minister.

Salvu Felice Pace – Għasri

Judge and jury

When referring to women who have had an abortion and those who “instigate women to commit this crime”, Emily Barbaro-Sant (January 6) states “without being judge or jury, they are guilty too”, paraphrased as “I’m no judge, I’m no jury but you are guilty”!

She is perfectly entitled to her strongly held decision to not have an abortion but this does not entitle her to dictate what others do.

Cristina Sollami, co-founder of AH4C – Pembroke

Keep Malta clean

In view of the fact that new buildings are mushrooming in all of Malta, may I suggest to the local councils that, every now and again, they issue timetables about street collections for general refuse, organic and recycling, for the sake of new residents.

This could be done, maybe, via an agreement with Maltapost. Postmen/women can just pop in the notice/circular in the letter box.

This could encourage residents not to take out their refuse bag on the wrong day while keeping Malta clean.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta

From the online comments board

Police association laments bar closure enforcement

The local half-hearted attempt to implement basic, simple control measures recommended by the public health authorities is the cause of Malta’s failure to match the excellent results obtaining in Australia, where fines for infringements are hefty, collected and not amnestied. Lockdowns are promptly imposed as soon as a COVID-19 case occurs in a locality.

Francis Saliba

The authorities should join forces to ensure laws are adhered to. Unfortunately, it is often the same in this country, with the authorities blaming each other to shake off responsibility and turning a blind eye while establishments break the law. I do hope this is not all for the sake of the economy or due to nepotism.

A. Galea

This is unbelievable. Isn't it the police's job to close these venues down?

J. Gauci

Close all Paceville and Bay Street for three months. That is the solution.

Samuel Borg

But who should be enforcing the law?

Victor Bonello

