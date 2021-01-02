A prime minister only for Labourites?

Robert Abela told the Times of Malta that he had received information “from within the Nationalist Party” that Bernard Grech had not paid his taxes “for years” (December 29).

He said he had done his duty by passing on the information to the tax chief. The prime minister is to be lauded for his civic spirit.

His declaration, however, is damning. He has only reported a Nationalist tax evader, but not alleged Labourite tax evaders like Edward Zammit Lewis and Rosianne Cutajar.

Such a partisan prime minister is unfit to lead the country.

Arnold Cassola, Independent candidate – Swieqi

Vaccine variance

The COVID vaccines are indeed a bright light leading us into a new year, however, it is not helpful how our local experts do not seem to be singing from the same hymn book as their counterparts overseas.

The latest thing I have read here is that ‘scientists are sure these will work’ (against transmission). No, they are not!

Certainly not unanimously. Readers can search for University of Queensland virologist Kirsty Short; epidemiologist Stefania Salmaso of the Rome Istituto di Sanità; Nicola Magrini director of the Italian Agenzia del Farmaco.

I have listened to clear and honest explanations about the difference between the disease and the transmission of this infernal virus, the upshot of which is that nobody is categorically sure of the line we keep hearing locally. Furthermore, the overseas advice is that we will be ‘enjoying’ this blessed virus for the whole of 2021 (even without the high percentages of people who have said they do not want the vaccine).

Perhaps the locals want to frighten the populace (not so much to attain herd immunity but to go for herd mentality instead) but, surely, if you are given the message that a jab will probably save you from suffocating in the ITU, (never mind your neighbour getting infected) that should be plenty to motivate the average ‘l-aqwa jien’ Maltese.

Besides, if we are told the facts, then compliance is more likely because local experts would be trusted.

In this matter, as always, our rights are protected when everyone else (us included) picks up their responsibilities. A concept which, let’s face it, is pretty exotic in Malta. Which is why the place is in such shambles!

Anna Micallef – Sliema

Wasted space

Revel Barker (December 12) describes the correspondence about abortion as repetitive and annoying to the readers. In his opinion, notwithstanding the banging, change in opinion will not materialise.

He states that writers write for their personal gratification, which is a ridiculous proposal. At least he acknowledges that presently abortion is a dominant subject. Surely it is not a pastime subject, and many do wish to express their views, whether in favour or, like myself, against. I stand up for what I truly believe.

The paper offers space to everyone on many subjects. That the readers are annoyed to read on the same subject may be Barker’s mistaken opinion. No one can judge what the people are thinking. Luckily, journalism offers an opportunity for dialogue, and from discussions there is always something to learn.

On the subject of abortion, most correspondents usually write in reply to Isabel Stabile or to the Doctors for Choice. Undoubtedly, Barker agrees that everyone should be given space to air their views on this subject of wide interest.

Barker suggests that such letters are published less frequently. Well, whenever there is a subject Barker wants to ignore, can’t he just disregard it? The fact that the editor is giving space to his correspondents is evidence of integrity and professionalism.

As long as debatable arguments are presented by anyone, including myself, please let us continue to make our voices heard. It is presumptuous to try to dictate to the editor what correspondence to withhold and what to publish.

Barker said he has his opinions on abortion and women’s rights. It will be interesting if he may will join the debate. Then, perhaps, he will not say ‘basta’ or ‘imma biżżejjed’, as he put it in Maltese.

Carmel Vella – Mellieħa

