Metsola’s snub of Muscat widely shared after EP election win

Yes, the pic is priceless. She did not want to dirty her hands with the most voted corrupt politician. His friends are accused of kickbacks in most of the deals signed under Muscat’s tenure. And what did the Maltese citizens get in return? Greylisting and lost all credibility. – Godwin Dalli

Labour Party candidate Herbert Conti asked whether Metsola could truly be trusted after she had refused to shake the former prime minister’s hand. She actually proved that she can be trusted by not shaking the former prime minister’s hand. – Steve M. Engerer

Who could be trusted more than a Maltese girl who literally refused to dirty her hands with the most corrupt person of the year 2019 who himself was aspiring to become somewhere close to her new most prestigious role within the highest EU institutions? – Joseph C. Galea

The contrast could not be starker. On the one hand, there is Joseph Muscat, the most toxic and corrupt prime minister Malta ever had the misfortune of having. On the other hand, there is Roberta Metsola, a competent and hard-working politician with loads of integrity. The two cannot mix, hence no handshake. – R. Jones

“He was one of the best prime ministers Malta has ever had, who had always preached about unity within the PL movement and other political parties and entities,” he wrote.

How could the Mafia Labour Party (MLP) even consider that this man is politician material? What a joke or it would be if it were not so tragic. – James McIntosh

There is no disinfectant known to humankind that is tough and powerful enough to neutralise the filth that would contaminate the hands of anyone foolhardy enough to shake JM’s hand. – Anton Grech

Roberta Metsola elected EP president

A massive congratulations to Roberta Metsola. An absolutely deserved appointment for a true defender of European values and a signal to the rest of the world that corrupt rule of law does not define Malta and its citizens. The swamp is being drained and the hunters become the hunted. – Mike Rotchburns

Proud to be Maltese… for once we’re in the news for a good reason. – Stephen Camilleri

Well done Roberta. We are so proud of you and happy. I am more than happy for having given you my vote in trust and love. And happy birthday. God bless you and be with you in your new responsibility. Our prayers will be with you continually. – Josette Buttigieg

Thank you, Roberta for giving us hope and reassuring us that professional, highly-educated, competent Maltese can succeed despite the crushing nepotism, mediocrity and corruption which have ruined our country. Well done! Let us aim high and not give up. – Sarah Camilleri

Non-toxic representative of the honest Maltese of good will. Happy birthday indeed, and a very well done. – K. Pace