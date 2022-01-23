Ethics and politics

One of the major debates that is currently governing our local scenario are the ethical standards among our local politicians. But do we have signposts to this effect? What are the standards that should be expected of our politicians?

Pope Francis, who is a uniting figure even among those who are not Catholics, has a lot to teach us. In his teachings and interventions, he recognises the important role of politicians and their importance in any system of governance. He is aware of the key role played by politicians in bringing social change but he outlines important values, which the politicians must uphold.

In this sense, the encyclical Fratelli Tutti is a breath of fresh air. Within our local scenario we may not have yet acknowledged its impact. Fratelli Tutti is like a synthesis of the ethical considerations made by the pope during his pontificate. To this end, he indicates the principles that should govern political life.

Recalling Laudato Si he highlights that “politics must not be subject to the economy”. He also points out that politics needs to think of the long-term common good and that it should not focus on the individual but, rather, on seeking ways of building communities.

In this encyclical he also points out how political life should be governed by a spirit openness to everyone. In this sense, he highlights how government leaders “should be ready to listen to other points of view and to make room for everyone”. This last point should be a point of reflection for our political class.

It is true that the adversarial nature of our local political system is not conducive to a healthy political system that fosters dialogue. However, in his message on the 55th world day of peace, on January 1, the pope stressed that the “dialogue between generations should be the driving force behind healthy politics”. How can we have dialogue when our political class is so self-absorbed that the only objective is to destroy one another and to win elections?

Should this be the ultimate objective of any political party or should we search for more?

Many who speak about the common good are often derided. That is not what we actually see around us.

Being true to ourselves is what we should look for.

The intergenerational dialogue the pope speaks about can also be present here. Our youth out there have an important voice and, many a time, they are the voice of reason and the voice of our conscience.

They speak about the importance of protecting the environment as buildings continue to mushroom all around us. They speak about the importance of protecting our common home. Should we not heed their advice?

In his New Year’s message, the pope spoke on how “we ought to esteem and encourage all those young people who work for a more just world, one that is careful to safeguard the creation entrenched to our stewardship”.

And this spirit of dialogue should apply to every section of society. As indicated by the pope, a healthy dialogue should be the basis of a new social covenant.

Acknowledging the crisis currently being experienced both socially and ethically, he highlights that “politics is called to play an active role by promoting a fair balance between economic freedom and social justice”.

Appealing to government leaders and all those with political and social responsibilities, he encourages them to “walk together with courage and creativity on the path of intergenerational dialogue, education and work.”

The pope stresses the important role of politicians in bringing about social change and this, in a way, should also be acknowledged by them.

Our political system does not help. However, politicians must be aware of their important role and the values they must uphold.

DANIEL BORG – CEO Gozo Business Chamber, Victoria

Malta and China

Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Shutterstock.com

President George Vella had a telephone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on January 10 to kick off celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malta and The People’s Republic of China. Both heads of state highlighted the good relations and “mutual respect” between the two countries.

The Beijing Winter Olympics were also discussed by the two leaders. It is important to point out that a number of countries, including the US, Australia, the UK, Canada, Denmark, Lithuania and the Netherlands, have announced a diplomatic boycott of the games due to Beijing’s repression of the Muslim Uyghur minority. Was this brought up in the conversation between the two leaders?

This is to say nothing of China’s crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong and the gross violation of the Sino-British treaty. And Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and others have spoken against China’s holding of political prisoners and prisoners of conscience, the ill-treatment of detainees, the use of torture, the death penalty and extrajudicial executions.

In October 2021, a statement was made at the UN on behalf of 39 countries highlighting grave concerns about the human rights situation in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. Sadly, Malta was not one of those brave 39.

Could Vella not have taken the opportunity to highlight that, constitutionally, Malta is based on fundamental rights and freedoms of the individual?

Or, maybe, as president of a Catholic country he could have raised the case cited in the 2019 independent inquiry commissioned by the UK Foreign Office into religious persecution, that of Pastor Wang Yi, who was arrested for “subverting state power” after organising a prayer meeting and signing a petition. He has been in prison for nine years. The US State Department described it as “yet another example of Beijing’s intensification of repression of Chinese Christians and members of other religious groups”.

Or how about Catholic bishop James Su Zhi-Ming of Baoding, who was arrested in 1997 with no information about his whereabout available? In a 2020 session of the Human Rights Commission of the US House of Representatives, Congressman Christopher Smith asked the Chinese president: “Where is bishop Su?”.

How about Vella doing the same?

Vella affirmed Malta’s support of the one-China policy. This is a policy that denies Taiwan, a functioning, genuinely democratic and healthy island nation, its right to exist. Taiwan in much like our beloved Malta: small, brave and proud. We should be supporting it.

Why is the government of Malta imposing such a humiliation on our president by making him kowtow, on behalf of us all, to a man who is widely acknowledged to be responsible for human rights violations and the destruction of democracy?

For Malta to ignore these atrocities in its dealing with China is a denial of our shared humanity with the victims of these abuses.

I suggest we mark the 50 years of diplomatic relations by highlighting to China that we are a free people, cherishing all life and liberty, by boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympics, by internationally advocating for the persecuted communities in China and by inviting Taiwan to open a representative office in Malta.

And, maybe to conclude the commemorations, how about putting before parliament a motion to condemn the ongoing Uyghur genocide?

In 2015, Queen Elizabeth II pointed out that “Malta is a reminder that a nation’s size is no measure of the moral strength of its people or its willingness to play a full part in the global agenda.”

I respectfully ask the president and government to remember this, and to do what is right.

ANTON DE PIRO – Valletta

