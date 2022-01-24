Odious comparisons

Edward Scicluna must be wondering why he was awarded an annual salary of only(!) €100,000 when he became governor of the Central Bank of Malta.

It seems that Carmen Ciantar’s salary – and other more lucrative transactions as he admitted himself – were hidden from him when he was minister of finance.

But I stand to be corrected.

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

The Lord’s prayer

People of Christian faith are well versed in the Lord’s Prayer given to us by Christ himself. The first part of the prayer is giving glory to God while the second part is asking forgiveness from God for our transgressions against Him, which He is so willingly to grant out of His infinite love for us.

However, a condition is paramount: to forgive others. This act of forgiving is the most difficult tenet of our faith; for most it is an impossibility. This stems from the predisposition of pride and arrogance instilled in human nature. However, one can surmount this with little effort.

Of recent, in a short video clip on YouTube I came across this very short prayer, which is very effective: “Eternal Father, help me see others as you see them, loving them and forging them and, by their very existence, they give you eternal glory”.

Hadrian Cassar Torreggiani – St Julian’s

Politicians’ bible

Labour MP Evarist Bartolo. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Having read Evarist Bartolo’s article in It-Torċa, under the title ‘Dmirna li nservu’ (Our duty is to serve), I thought that, especially the first part of this article, should not only be read by all those who are already in politics, as well as those aspiring to enter politics in future, but should regard Bartolo’s words as ‘the bible’ of politicians.

Please read what he wrote in Maltese, which I will translate in English, hoping to reflect his words precisely:

“Does politics have to have a bad name? Politics, in itself, is neither good nor bad. It would be bad if we (politicians) use it badly. And good if we use it well.

“If I enter politics to abuse it in order to enrich myself, I would be giving politics a bad name. This should not necessarily happen. It depends on us politicians that this does not happen. By putting the common good of the people before our own personal interest

“We who are in politics, our duty is to serve. If we want to do our duty well, we have to empathise with people’s needs and do our best to help those who have a valid case, get what is theirs by right. Otherwise, why should we have got involved in politics at all?

“Our duty is to be of service to the people and not to use them. Our duty is to embrace politics as a service to the people and not as a tool for our own personal interest.

“The best politicians I know, both in our own as well as in other foreign countries, have embraced politics as a service towards their own country and people.”

I suggest that all politicians, both present and future ones, regard Bartolo’s words as their political ‘bible’. And make these words their new year’s top resolution.

We need more Evarist Bartolos in parliament.

Eddy Privitera – Mosta

A president’s legal duties

I am quite horrified at the misinformation Times of Malta chose to portray in the article of January 20.

The journalist obviously does not have a clue of the duties of the European Parliament’s president and what they entail. The president is required to hold debates, meetings and other parliamentary work and to sign, on behalf of the European Parliament, not on behalf of the president, any laws it passes.

The president’s personal beliefs have no bearing on the work that parliament requires of the presidency.

The headline ‘Metsola pledges to sign abortion bill’ is just totally sensational and misleading. Roberta Metsola must sign any bill passed by the EU Parliament regardless of her personal beliefs.

Our president has the same obligation. He is against the decriminalisation of cannabis but as the law requires his signature on any new bill he has to sign it. Unfortunate but true.

Margaret Parnis England – Kappara

