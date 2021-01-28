Wrong flight to Malta

When the COVID-19 pandemic is over and Maltese nationals who emigrated years ago to the UK, USA and Australia decide to pay a visit to the country of their origin I doubt if they would recognise it.

Maybe they could think that they had boarded the wrong flight!

Phyllis Sammut Smith – Gżira

COVID measures

How surprising to read that Malta is one of the most lax countries in efforts to curb the COVID-19 spread.

Not surprising, however, to read that catering outlets are whining about curfews bandying lack of ‘scientific evidence’. They are mistaken according to informed scientific opinion – overseas.

Only this past weekend, a Sliema restaurant was seen full to the rafters with tables of up to 12 people. No doubt, all from the same household! Sure, curfews are useless. In a country where laws boil down to no more than suggestions, it’s useless to impose curfews when they are not enforced.

Remember the Paceville melee of New Year’s? For example, how hard would it be to stop the morons invading Gozo en masse once again? How hard is it to make sure that people wear their masks?

The unfortunate reality is that, in a land where even passing wind is a political statement, rules are selectively applied and COVID is obviously politicised. Vide health bosses shunted off their position for having the temerity of seeking to do their job. How can we have confidence in anything the ‘authorities’ are saying?

As I write, today’s crowning success is 203 new COVID cases, for a total of over 2,600 active cases and 253 deaths. Way back in spring, the original estimate (before political/commercial hijacking) was of 20 deaths.

To compare: Australia, a country which means business, had 900 deaths for a population of around 26 million. New Zealand has done even better. In our case, we should have deaths of around 17 had we been responsible and intelligent about it.

Who do we congratulate?

Anna Micallef – Sliema

Disgusting behaviour

I had a small one-car garage near the seaside. Everything was in proper order and we used it sometimes at the weekends.

The water services changed the water meter to a new one as there was a fault in the readings of the old one. They took the old, rusty one away: it rattled and the numbers were broken and not in line.

We were threatened that our utility supply would be cut off at our family home. They said that it was normal practice. We must pay up front €6,000 to the WSC till they investigate the problem with the old meter; and they promised we would be refunded as soon as they find out it wasn’t tampered with.

I wasn’t worried at the time as it was very obvious the meter was at fault and we have not done any wrong. After some time, they promised us our money back.

Now, five years later, we moved and are living in England. We are still writing and waiting. We have received false €6,000 utility bills, which is ridiculous. They are stealing from us.

They have stopped answering mail. They wrote saying they have paid €36.27 into my bank account, which is not even true. We are being robbed in broad day light. Criminal. Disgusting. Is this what our beautiful Malta has come to?

Carmel Halliday – Lincolnshire, England

Conversion of St Paul

With reference to my article ‘Dramatic depictions of the Conversion of St Paul’ (January 25), I would like to acknowledge the help of Joseph Mizzi, director Midsea Books, for sending me the scans and giving me permission for the use of the two photos of the depictions of the Conversion of St Paul (altarpiece) in the cathedral, in Mdina, and the painting in St John’s Co-Cathedral, in Valletta. The original photos ‒ which were taken by Joe P. Borg ‒ feature in Mattia Preti: Life and Works by Keith Sciberrras.

The credit, which should have been included in the article, was inadvertently left out.

My apologies to Midsea Books and the readers.

Joe Zammit Ciantar – Santa Luċija

