I write in reply to a letter by Revel Barker from Għajnsielem entitled ‘Post, but not post-haste’ (December 20) in which he alleged that parcels and the registered letter with the government vouchers were not delivered to him.

After thorough investigations conducted by the company, it was established that Barker was not on the recipient list of the government vouchers. Therefore, his allegation that Maltapost did not deliver these vouchers to him is completely unfounded and baseless.

As part of our investigations, a company official visited the block of apartments where Barker resides. It was established that only two of the six apartments in his block actually had a doorbell at the entrance to the same block and none of the doorbells were attributable to Barker or his apartment number. In addition, the only two doorbells found at the entrance of the apartment block did not have a door number.

We would like to remind customers that the delivery of parcels and registered letters cannot be successfully concluded unless customers have the correct door number placed in a visible location on the facade and unless there is a functioning doorbell next to the visible door number.

The latter is critical to successfully conclude deliveries to customers living in apartment blocks. Customers are also reminded to include the complete postal address and postcode data when sending their letters and parcels.

Andre Barbara – Head Customer Care, Maltapost plc, Marsa

Excellent consul general in Toronto

I would like to extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to the consul general of Malta in Canada, Raymond Xerri, for his enthusiasm, constant support and guidance towards the Maltese and Maltese Canadian community here in Toronto.

I am a second generation Maltese Canadian and I am full-time professional choreographer, instructor, artistic director and performer in Toronto. It has been truly wonderful for me and for the arts community in Toronto to have Xerri as our consul general.

Xerri made it possible for me to connect with Malta to potentially produce an artistic project that is connected to Malta’s prehistory. I have sourced and researched ways to connect and get closer and better acquainted with Malta vis-à-vis my artistic work but found this very difficult. It was only when I had the opportunity to meet Xerri that I was able to take the necessary steps to connect with Malta.

The work I hope to share with Malta is a 90-minute two act, 14 scene multimedia dance-musical of the story of the Goddess of Fertility. The entire production will feature a professional circus, belly dance, musicians, vocals and narration. My vision was to present this project at the Astra Theatre in Gozo but due to COVID-19 we will present this story here in Toronto on November 18, 19 and 20, 2021, at the Redwood Theatre.

The presentation of the Goddess of Fertility will be streamed live to the world as a ‘pay what you can’ with proceeds going to the preservation of the Ġgantija Temples in Gozo and Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra in Malta. Xerri has undeniably been an exceptional leader here in Canada, not only to the first-generation born in Malta but also supporting the second and third generation Maltese Canadians.

I look so forward to reaching out further and connecting with Malta’s citizens and acclaimed artistic community and to one day presenting what is among the oldest stories in history, the ancient story of the Goddess of Fertility.

I wish Xerri and his hard-working team here in Canada the very best.

Joanne Camilleri – Toronto, Canada

Thank you from Honduras

I wish to thank the Mission Fund and also its benefactors for the generous donation of €3,000 for the poor.

Also, I wish to thank the public for supporting the Mission Fund and encourage them to keep helping us. Donations may be made online or by direct bank transfer to one of the following accounts: BOV, Account No: 163 007 980 19; APS, Account No: 200 008 207 62; BNF, Account No: 000 879 631 01.

More information may be accessed from the website: www.missionfund.org.mt

Please be assured that you will be always in our prayers.

Thank you for your generosity and may the Lord bless you always.

Fr Angelo Falzon OFM – Parroquia Inmaculada Concepcion, Aguanqueterique, La Paz, Honduras

Making a difference in someone’s life

I would like to express my gratitude for the help, dedication and professional service of all the staff at Casa Apap Bologna (Hila) situated in the heart of Mosta.

I have nothing but immense gratitude for the way they treat my brother during his short stays at the respite home. It is extremely helpful for me to be able to have some rest. I will definitely recommend Hila. They are a wonderful team. Each one of the carers contribute in a unique way to bring smiles in the lives of others.

I conclude with what Mother Teresa once said: “Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person”.

Well done to all at Hila. Keep it up!

Yvette Busuttil Linwood – Marsascala

Cost of face masks

We live in Senglea and we arrived in Malta before COVID-19 began. We are currently on holiday in Madeira and we recently went to buy some surgical face masks from a local chemist. What a surprise! A pack of five surgical masks cost €1 while in Malta the price for one face mask is 90 cents!

It looks like someone, or some people, are making a fortune in Malta and ripping people off over essential face masks.

Phillip Manns – Senglea

