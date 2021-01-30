Cleanliness in towns and villages

I fully agree with Emily Barbaro Sant’s letter ‘Keep Malta clean’ (January 19) and that local councils should issue a timetable about street collections to be sent to residents.

It is good that the local council sends information on the mobile but, since this does not reach all residents, printed information should not be omitted.

A printed timetable posted in the letter boxes not only advises new residents but reminds old ones too. This will help keep Mosta clean.

Maria Dolores Muscat – Mosta

It is insensitive to open a debate on euthanasia now. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Euthanasia debate

How insensitive it is to open a debate on euthanasia at a time when so many thousands of sick and elderly people are losing their lives daily while millions more are struggling to stay alive.

One repeated sentence I heard from my sick wife in the last months of her life while I cared for her at home with the help of so many others was “I am such a burden on you.” Should that influence my views of euthanasia? No.

My views against euthanasia were strengthened when, in hospital, my late wife, after not uttering a word to me for weeks, on a Sunday evening as I kissed her goodbye, gave me a big smile and asked me: “How are you coping?” That was all, she died just over 24 hours later.

Euthanasia could have deprived her of that moment and, possibly, deprived me from seeing her last smile and of the comfort that, even during her last hours, she was thinking of me. Let us invest in life, however burdensome.

Salvu Felice Pace – Għasri

Motherhood: unique and sacred

Natalie Psaila (January 5) chose to use a part of my reply to another correspondent simply to denigrate me.

When I wrote that it would be nobler if the pro-choice gynaecologist concerned dedicated her mission to help women appreciate their dignity and privilege of becoming mothers, I had good intentions because, through her profession, this lady has garnered a vast experience of the marvellous state of motherhood.

Psaila wrote out of context.

That was the scope of my statement. I never condemned women for not becoming mothers or considered them inferior to others.

However, Psaila knows very well that, in life, there are things, ambitions and conditions that not everyone can enjoy. Call such situations what you like but it is not correct to say that I wanted to misguide or that I am against women.

I respect them and defend their dignity. Calling me misogynistic imputes bad intentions.

How can I hate women? I cherish the memory of my mother. I share a happy life with my wife, the mother of our children. I am grateful to them for the care and love they showered on me and my children.

Besides, I recognise the achievements, capabilities and dedication of many other women, many of them also mothers, known for their competences in different spheres of life.

A woman’s chosen mission to give birth to a human being is different from that of any other profession. It is unique and exclusive. Yes, women possess great values. Give women the due credit they deserve. It is much more than the feigned description of Psaila who refers to the womb as ‘the six-centimetre-long uterus’, which, to say the least, is a degrading description of the sacred space where human beings spend the first nine months of life.

It is strange that such an expression was published.

Let all women enjoy their extra special status. Encourage and guide them as to their responsibilities as well because false arguments can only hinder every woman’s achievement of a dignified life.

Carmel Vella – Mellieħa

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.