Internal investigation opened

I refer to the article ‘Months after rape, more police inaction’ and the online article ‘19 months after my rape, I’m still left in limbo’ (January 23).

The Malta Police Force would like to reiterate that any allegation of misconduct is always taken seriously. In fact, action was immediately taken and an internal investigation was opened.

The conclusion of the internal investigation recommended disciplinary action and a disciplinary board has been appointed for this case and there are currently ongoing disciplinary proceedings in terms of the PSC regulations. We would also, however, like to clarify that delays in these proceedings are beyond the Malta Police Force.

It must also be clarified that the victim in question was constantly updated with the developments in her case and was never left in limbo, as alleged in the article. The victim was kept updated by both the Police Vice Squad and the Professional Standards Office.

During the most recent communication with the Police Professional Standards Unit, the victim was informed that she will be required to testify in the coming weeks and was also advised to prepare for her testimony to ensure that the disciplinary process is as thorough as possible.

INSPECTOR R. BARTOLO HAIDON – F/Commissioner of Police, Floriana

Investing in education

It goes without saying that investing in education is an important source of economic growth. Today’s generation of students are Malta’s future architects.

As Minister for the Economy and Industry, I recently announced a partnership between the GamingMalta Foundation and Unity Technologies, which will see the start of a centre of excellence programme in Malta to accelerate growth in video game development, digital media and immersive technology sectors.

The accreditation programme is for tutors and students pursuing a career in the above-mentioned sectors. In a nutshell, it aims to create a network of Unity-certified instructors with MCAST and the University of Malta and Unity certifications for potentially 400 students. Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content.

If it weren’t for investments of this kind, students would have no choice but to fork out thousands in euros to get accredited. Such initiatives open the doors wide for students pursuing a career in these sectors. It is useless supporting businesses without investing in tomorrow’s workers in tandem. As Unity Technologies’ representative Luke Evans put it in his address during the launch, Malta is fast becoming a centre of excellence for the gaming industry and has already proved itself to be one of the most advanced and respected online gaming jurisdictions in the world, with a wealth of experience in the industry.

Such a statement, coming from a representative of a company like Unity Technologies, an internationally renowned tech firm and creators of real-time 3D experiences, gives me courage to continue to attract companies of this calibre to Malta.

This partnership with Unity is part of the government’s strategy following the launch of the Basecamp incubator space to ensure the growth of the video-game development and immersive technology sectors that offer high-quality careers. We need to remain ahead of the loop as immersive technology, like AR and VR, are developing and diversifying at breakneck speed, transforming all sectors of the economy, including the gaming, entertainment, health, education, retail and manufacturing industries.

Unity is providing a mixture of classroom, practical and hands-on learning content, allowing students to learn, innovate, create and present their ideas to tackle big challenges. Unity certifications will help students stand out from the crowd, demonstrating they have the technical skills and applied knowledge they need as well as specialising in different subject matters across programming, design and art.

This will see Malta grow into a hub for such sectors while also providing the right skills for job seekers to accelerate growth in these sectors.

SILVIO SCHEMBRI – Minister for the Economy, Valletta

Another year of service and representation

The European Union wants to transform our continent into a modern, resource-efficient and competitive place by ensuring that Europe produces no net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050. PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK.COM

January is usually a month of profound change and introspection, often characterised by numerous private or public resolutions and commitments that would enable us, in theory, to improve our lives and the lives of our loved ones.

Let’s be honest, many of these resolutions rarely make it past February but, on the bright side, some actually do and these unbroken promises often have long-lasting and positive impacts on our lives. One New Year’s resolution I’d like to share with you all is my steadfast commitment to upholding the fundamental principles underpinning the European Commission’s European Green Deal.

If you haven’t heard or read about it already, I’ll take this opportunity to explain briefly and succinctly what this ‘deal’ is all about. The European Union wants to transform our continent into a modern, resource-efficient and competitive place by ensuring that Europe produces no net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050.

The EU wants to decouple economic growth from resource use and, more importantly, the deal must guarantee that no person and no place is left behind in this transition. That is why the European Green Deal is considered Europe’s lifeline out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bloc has allotted over a third of the €1.8 trillion investments from the NextGenerationEU Recovery Plan over the course of the seven-year budget to finance this deal.

I’d like to focus on the European Green Deal’s second tenet, which is focused on the decoupling of our economic growth from resource use, and link it with one of the most important projects in my political career, so far.

The year 2022 shall be the year of the EU-wide common charger initiative, which I have been spearheading for the past few months and which I believe is key to achieving sustainable economic growth in Europe and beyond. Electronic waste is a massive issue and chargers, as trivial as they may seem, contribute immensely to this problem. The EU alone imports half a billion chargers for portable devices each year!

What happens to these chargers once their time is up? You guessed it correctly, they become waste, 11,000 to 13,000 tons of e-waste to be precise. It’s not easy persuading the giants of the industry to change their practices and see the bigger environmental picture here but it’s high time we get to grips with e-waste pollution and make an important first step towards sustainability in the digital sphere.

Speaking of the digital sector, the Digital Services Act and other initiatives in this area will also be one of my main priorities in the year 2022. I will make sure to use the platform provided by my new role as vice-president of the Socialist and Democrat Parliamentary Group in the European Parliament to keep pushing the Digital Agenda to the forefront of the EU’s plans for a connected and innovative Union.

The pandemic has clouded our vision for the future of the EU and it’s become difficult to think of the continent our children and grandchildren will inherit, given that we are so preoccupied with these unprecedented times. However, we should not lose sight of what we have learnt over these two years and should instead use these lessons to mould a better and greener society where everyone can thrive and prosper.

I personally look towards this new year with optimism and excitement as it is ripe with opportunities for meaningful change and I humbly urge you all to do your part and contribute to the European Climate Pact, the new European Bauhaus and the wide array of initiatives forming part of the European Green Deal.

ALEX AGIUS SALIBA – Labour MEP, Brussels, Belgium