Mosta pavement still in bad state

I write for the umpteenth time in case someone in authority feels it’s about time something is done in favour of those who are using pavements to the detriment of their health.

During an interview on Radju Malta, a few months ago, Tano Vella, from the ministry concerned, said, when replying to a question by a listener about sloping pavements in front of garages to accommodate car owners, that personally he was against them and that they are against the law.

A few weeks later, a mayor of a certain locality interviewed on the same radio station expressed himself in the same way, going as far as saying that the council he represents is against them.

Who, then, may I ask, is giving permissions for pavements to be constructed this way? Such pavements are unfit for people to walk on, especially the elderly and those with some disability. A few days ago, a friend of mine slipped and broke her wrist.

It is a shame how, in such a small country like ours, there are those who can get away with murder!

However, if someone decides, for one’s own convenience and without bothering anyone, to convert a window into a door, or vice versa, all hell breaks loose and a fine is imposed. I have lodged a report with the Mosta local council about the pavement in Eucharistic Congress Road, namely the left side exiting the locality. Their response was that they would be informing the person handling such matters, however, I dare say this gentleman must be on long or extended leave because, at the time I am penning this letter, the pavement is still in a shameful state with gaping holes and broken edges, caused by heavy machinery used to refurbish old houses. All this to the detriment of us mortals.

Mosta local council, where are you? Transport Malta, are you still there?

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta

Some of the artworks featured along the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Roadside art

Following the installation of artworks at the Ħamrun bypass and Marsa, can I suggest an innovative way to use the pedestrian subway at the Zammit-Clapp junction, in Kappara, and that is to use is steps and ramps as an urban amphitheater to promote the stage arts? The good news is it’s still not finished, so we still have time to make any necessary adjustments.

Jim Wightman – St Julian’s

A suggestion

Since I visited Malta many years ago, I had to send this letter just to make a suggestion: it seems to me that it would be very right to cede Fort Sant Angelo to the Order of Malta with sovereignty.

The order would appreciate it in a thousand ways and the island would gain a lot of prestige, tourist visits and investments. Rome is greatly favoured by the Vatican City and France benefits from Monaco’s presence.

I understand that the first reaction of a Maltese is to say ‘absolutely not’ but I insist that they reflect on it carefully.

Frederic Quintana – Barcelona, Spain

The EP and Christmas

I fully support Francis Vassallo’s position about how his, mine and many others’ rights as Christian European citizens are being offended by the European Parliament not setting up a crib there during the Christmas festivities (‘No crib at European Parliament?’, December 24). I expect my government to clearly instruct our MEPs to coordinate an initiative there to ensure the holy event be respected as fits the majority of European citizens.

John Consiglio – Birkikara

