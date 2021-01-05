Refund of airline tickets

Further to my (and other) correspondence on this subject, I am “pleased” to inform Times of Malta readers that Air Malta (according to e-Dreams) has approved my refund.

Thing is, the refund went into my wife’s Visa account and the amount received was €82.75, which is one-third of what I paid.

Is this legalised theft?

Are these people aware that according to EU legislation I should have been refunded the full amount within 14 days of the cancellation of my flight?

What a farce!

Once again, I ask: is there any semblance of accountability in this country?

Anthony Girard – Sliema

Gozo sculptor Joe Xuereb

The Times of Malta issue of December 28 featured a half-page photograph by Charles Spiteri of two giant sculptures that are found at Rundle Gardens, in Gozo.

The newspaper was extremely amiss in not crediting the sculptor and creator of these fantastic pieces. He is my friend and fellow Għajnsielem resident Joe Xuereb whose sculptures can be found in collections all over the world.

Terry Bate – Għajnsielem

Respecting and loving the unborn’s right to live

The feast of the Holy Innocents and martyrs, celebrated on December 28, reminds me of a powerful tweet by Pope Francis on May 15, 2013: “It is God who gives life. Let us respect and love human life, especially vulnerable life in a mother’s womb.”

Blessed by God are those who commit their lives to safeguard the unborn’s inalienable right to live as you and me.

Fr Mario Attard, OFM Cap – Marsa

The lawyers of tomorrow

In an article titled ‘Abortion: a reproductive right or a moral profligacy?’, the Malta Law Students’ Society (GħSL) called for articles 241 and 243 of the Criminal Code to be “immediately removed” to decriminalise abortion.

Incredibly, the students suggest that abortion is a reproductive right when abortion is exactly the opposite to reproduction!

They also ask whether the said articles of Maltese law are a “moral profligacy” so I respond by asking them to state what is wrong with morality and what is just in the killing of developing human babies.

If these students are the lawyers of tomorrow, then Maltese justice has a sad future.

John Pace – Victoria

Misogynistic assertions

I refer to Carmel Vella’s letter (December 23) and his condescending statement “to help women realise their dignity and the privilege ofmotherhood”. When will women in Malta start to be recognised for their abilities and their achievements rather than just when becoming mothers?

Women are so much more than the six-centimetre-long uterus they carry in their pelvis.

Misogynistic assertions such as those made by Vella limit half the population to their biological functions and nothing more.

His misguided phrase is also prejudicial towards those women who cannot conceive or choose not to have children. Furthermore, it completely discrimi­nates against trans-women.

It’s time to see women for who they really are – strong and independent individuals who do not need to be mothers to be valid contributions to society.

Natalie Psaila, co-founder, Doctors for Choice – San Ġwann

