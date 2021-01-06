History repeating itself

I was amused to read about Alan Cooke’s view (December 30) regarding Britain’s 16th century protestantisation as a “Brexit (or something very like it)”.

Maybe he could enlighten us on any preceding referendum that was held as well as on any juggling of pseudo-facts leading to its successful outcome.

I wouldn’t be surprised to also learn from Cooke that the 16th century separation of the English crown from Rome was backed by a groundswell of anti-Catholic sentiment and a profound goodwill for the less fortunate. Something like destituting England’s monasteries for the benefit of the NHS.

According to Cooke, Henry VIII chose to leave “the European union of Papacy and Empire” (sic) in a bid to reclaim sovereignty in order “to join the new movement of north European Protestant powers”. Yes, indeed. Rather than to divorce his legitimate wife and “marry” another, kill her and then go on to become a serial killer. Something like breaking international law but only in a very limited and specific way?

History does repeat itself when it comes to reconstruction and yarn spinning.

Mgr Joseph Farrugia – Alleins, France

The destruction of our country

Following Andrea Bocelli’s programme filmed in Malta made one so sad at how we have destroyed the most beautiful elements in our country over the past 50 years since Independence.

We even had beautiful urban landscapes which are being savagely wiped away. What kind of philistines are making decisions in our country?

The same is happening in the non-tangible as everything is connected. Look at this photo (right) of what is happening under the citadel in Gozo.

Bocelli celebrated our churches and we permit buildings in urban cores higher than the churches and chapels and cover them up!

Max Ganado – Valletta

Is Malta stuck in the Middle Ages?

I watched Andrea Bocelli’s concert from Malta on New Year’s Eve.

What a disappointment. They did not feature iconic buildings like Tigné Point, Portomaso, Mercury House and The Quad Towers.

No sign at all of our iconic tower cranes or flyovers. No shots of Paceville, our entertainment mecca, or our shopping malls.

Instead, they featured exquisitely decorated baroque cathedrals, churches, magnificent fortifications and other edifices built centuries ago, paintings by Caravaggio, ornate marble tombs and views of Grand Harbour. Boooring, with the exception of that breath-taking blonde violinist in the figure-hugging white dress.

When this programme is aired internationally, viewers are going to believe that Malta is stuck in the Middle Ages instead of it being the modern, cosmopolitan, economic powerhouse that it is. The envy of Europe and the world

John O’Dea – Naxxar

Huge figures recorded worldwide

For those who campaign in favour of abortion, let them be aware that more than 480,000 people died from COVID-19 during the last months. Which means there is a much greater number who lost a loved one and still suffering from this loss.

However, it is also good to note that during the outgoing year, there were 20,000,000 abortions. A huge figure indeed!

May God have mercy on those who committed these crimes and may God also forgive those who, in this day and age, for one reason or another, continue to instigate women to commit such a crime. Without being judge or jury, they are guilty too.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta

