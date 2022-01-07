Of undue concern

It is heartening to note that Alfred Sant is concerned that the law in Malta is not watertight enough to justify what is termed as ‘therapeutic abortion’.

He is afraid that our doctors risk being criminally prosecuted for breaking the law when, in saving the pregnant mother’s life, the child might lose its life.

He is not convinced with the arguments presented by jurist Giovanni Bonello, who buried once and for all the contention that has been dishonestly hawked by the local pro-abortion lobby – that our laws do not safeguard the mother when she faces a difficult pregnancy. Reading again Bonello’s reasoned reaction (December 6) might help.

Finally, the word ‘therapeutic abortion’ is in itself misleading. Even in the most high-risk life-threatening pregnancies, the life of the child is not ended intentionally and deliberately as in an abortion procedure.

In those very rare cases, when the pregnancy has to be stopped, the child is delivered with a preterm delivery, even if its chances of survival are extremely poor.

The preterm C-section delivery takes less than an hour while an abortion procedure would require two to three days to complete and place the mother’s life more at risk.

I invite readers of this paper to see the short video of the neonatologist Kendra Kolb.

This should dispel once and for all the confusion that arises when medical interventions to save the pregnant mother’s life are termed ‘therapeutic abortions’.

Kolb’s explanations reinforce the arguments of eminent people such as Bonello, Tonio Borg, Giovan Pace and others when they uphold that, in the interest of mothers with high-risk pregnancies, the pro-life law in Malta does not need to be changed.

Meanwhile, I hope that Sant will use his privileged position in the EU to stand up to the EU when it undemocratically bullies our country to legalise abortion.

Klaus Vella Bardon – Balzan

Working institutions

The least said about the courts, the better. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Times of Malta’s editorials of December 23 and 28 show the true picture of Malta’s situation. Particular reference is made to the concluding paragraph of that of December 28 – ‘They let the people down’.

It reads: “The people, both the majority and minority, must resolve to demand change to ensure all institutions truly work to get the country back on an even keel.”

It is beyond belief what spokesmen for the government and the prime minister himself say about the rule of law in Malta and that institutions are working without any infiltration from Castille. Only gullible idiots believe them.

Unlike the offices of the commissioner for standards, the ombudsman, and the auditor general others, like the police corps, the courts and parliament cannot boast of the same record. This is a pity as all institutions are very important for the stability of our country.

It is about time that the police commissioner who, upon taking office, solemnly vowed that he is not afraid of anyone and that he does not take orders from anyone, seems to have put these vows on an unreachable shelf.

The recent move of the US to prohibit entry into the United States of ex-minister Konrad Mizzi and ex-chief of staff Keith Schembri, their wives and children, is proof enough of the inaction of the police commissioner.

As regards parliament, a look at certain Labour MPs speaks louder than words. Due to their irresponsible behaviour, some MPs should have been asked to pack and give up their seat to others who deserve it.

Winning thousands of votes during a general election only does not make a candidate fit and able to be a member of parliament, let alone have a minister’s portfolio.

Recent issues are very true examples.

As for the courts, the least said the better.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta